Scroll to view more pictures

Although we all want the sun to come and warm our tired bones, it doesn’t look like the weather will heat up in the near future. So if you fancy inspiration for a winter outfit, Sundance 2020 is the place for you. This year’s Sundance Film Festival isn’t over yet, but there have been so many incredible looks from the participants – especially from the stars. There’s nothing like a film festival where all your favorite stars come together in one place. And while Sundance’s red carpet looks beautiful, I like to focus on street style. After all, most of us rarely have a reason to wear a long dress, but street style is (almost) made for everyday wear.

From Camila Mendes (Veronica on Riverdale) to Rachel Brosnahan (Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), all of your favorite movie and television stars have supported the films that premiered at Sundance in 2020. They are a boat full of winter inspiration. The biggest trends? Oversized blazers and checked pants. If you take one with you after going through these street style looks, you can’t go wrong with plaid pants or an oversized blazer.

Below are the best Sundance celebrity street style looks to help with your winter clothing problems. Let these stars guide you on your way to the perfect winter ensemble – or simply save them on Pinterest for later use. Sundance is all about the movies, but we can’t ignore the breathtaking fashion.

Camila Mendes wears Sandro, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Diane Guerrero, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Rachel Brosnahan, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Kelly Rowland, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Carey Mulligan, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Zazie Beetz, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Alison Brie, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Anne Hathaway, Sundance Film Festival 2020

Debby Ryan, Sundance Film Festival 2020