Celebrity bob hairstyles are ready to be the biggest hair trend for 2020

Scroll to view more pictures

After a certain point, the red carpet is the only part of the award season that I’m really looking forward to. Once the Golden Globes and SAG Awards have been awarded, the leaders are usually determined and it is almost too easy to predict who will win everything else. This was the case this year when the same four actors wiped their respective categories almost everywhere, including the Academy Awards. Without the parade of fashion and beauty moments in my Instagram feed, I would have completely said goodbye. To my great surprise, the overwhelming number of bob hairstyles have already put my 2020 plans on hold.

After hacking a lot last year, I thought I would stick to a buzzcut at least until summer. After that, I didn’t want my hair to grow longer than an inch or two. I feel more than comfortable when I wake up in the morning, run a little foam care product through my threads and run out of the door because it looks cute and saves time. The last thing I expected to see for myself was the red carpet because I usually think of, “Wow, it probably took ages.” However, a classic style like the bob is too versatile to be a one- Being trick bangs. As Amandla Stenberg, Kerry Washington, Margot Robbie and the many others who made their own version this year prove, it can be ruffled, blown out, wet or dry–name it and it can probably be done.

Therefore, in a rare moment, I take back everything I said about shortening my hair indefinitely. Whether it’s a faux version or a real deal, I’ll probably rock one before the end of the year thanks to all these gorgeous red carpet inspos and a few stylers on my wish list.

Reese Witherspoon

Serves blunt Bob Inspo at the Golden Globes.

Kerry Washington

The television and the movie started the new year in this structured game with a middle section.

Saoirse Ronan

The star of the little women proves that the outbreak is back.

For the body: Joico Hair Shake Liquid-To-Powder texturizer

Lucy Boynton

A reserved, wavy bob that goes with her excellent eye make-up.

Issa Rae

Love the half-up, half-down style of Issa’s curly bob.

Naomi Watts

Old Hollywood glamor done right.

For the definition of curls: Cantu linseed smoothing cream gel

Margot Robbie

A perfectly undone medium length bob.

Margot Robbie

So nice that I had to call her twice! These structured waves are just as great.

Taraji P. Henson

She works on these side curls.

For the hold: OGX Shine & Revitalize Extra Strength Multi-Benefit Hairspray

Zoey Deutch

The most elegant bob I’ve ever seen.

Zuri Hall

Full looking rings are definitely my mood.

Michelle Williams

The ear-length bob is definitely underestimated.

For gentle brushing: Tangle Teezer Smashed Holo Pink Compact Styler

Kristin Cavallari

Slim and straight FTW.

Amandla Stenberg

Shoulder length braids? It is settled.

Greta Gerwig

Nothing says “effortlessly” like a bob behind the ears.

Gwendoline Christie

This praise is too chic.

Joey King

Slicked back and fabulous.

For drying: Drybar The Double Shot hair dryer brush

Maya Hawke

I love adding dimension bangs to Bob right away.

Brandi Carlile

My favorite country crooner uses one of her most violent hairstyles to date.

Chrissy Teigen

Looks radiant and adorable in a bunch with wonderful highlights.

Bebe Rexha

The singer’s praise has just enough waves to look full without looking wrong.

Kelly Osbourne

The more color the better, right?

Lauren London

A classic variant.

For the accessories: Kitsch Netflix gift set for the hat box “To all the boys I loved before”

Tove Lo

Dive-colored tips look amazing for summer.

Maya Rudolph

Take this bob and put it on my head. It’s perfect.

Lucy Boynton

I can’t wait to have fun with accessories like this star on the red carpet.

Zazie Beetz

And if my curls really bloom, I will definitely repeat this beehive look.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small commission on the sale when you buy something by clicking a link in this story, and that the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.