Celebrity beauty looks from the annual Rock Nation Brunch

Before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, held tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Roc Nation hosted an exclusive brunch party on Saturday to celebrate Black Excellence and the biggest stars in music.

On the guest list were Beyoncé, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and other hot girls like June Ambrose, who brought the heat with their hair. Ambrose rocked beautiful ponytails made by hairdresser Necole Newland.

In our January / February issue, Newland showed us five unique ways to update the look.

La La Anthony, Jhene Aiko and Monica were also present. The beauties with their radiant skin were hard to miss.

Our Instagram feed was crawled with photos from the event. Check them out below for a dose of beauty inspiration for your weekend.

La La Anthony

Photo: Instagram / @ lalaanthony

Monica

Photo: Instagram / @ monicadenise

Kelly Rowland

Photo: Instagram / @ kellyrowland

Ari Lennox

Photo: Imstagram / @ arilennox

Jhene Aiko

Photo: Instagram / @ jheneaiko

Megan Thee stallion

Photo: Instagram / @ theestallion

June Ambrose

Photo: Instagram / @ juneambrose

Beyoncé

Photo: Instagram / @ Beyonce

Winnie Harlow

Photo: Instagram / @ winnieharlow

Rihanna

Photo: Instagram / @ rihtube

