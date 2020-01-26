Celebrities Shows At The Annual Roc Nation Brunch!

It’s Grammy Weekend out in Los Angeles, and everyone knows that one of the many highlights for the weekend is the annual Roc Nation Brunch. The prestigious event is always attended by some of the best in the industry, and fans cannot wait to see who receives an invitation to the private event and most importantly, what they will be wearing at the event.

This year is no different because some of your favorite celebs flock to Beverly Hills to celebrate Black Excellence, and lift each other this Grammy weekend.

Now, as we all know, every year Beyoncé and Jay-Z have always been the guests of honor, and they have been spotted enjoying and serving as they use the backyard as their backdrop.

However, you know that the fun doesn’t stop there. Diddy, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Usher, Robert Kraft, and Kevin Hart are just a few of the big names to be noticed at the annual event that makes it laugh. There is even a special moment where the guys get together and make special toasts as they celebrate the great success that is coming in 2020.

Rihanna also showed up to brunch and a few people chopped it off. Featuring DJ Khaled and Chrissy Lampkin’s “Love & Hip Hop New York”. Jhene Aiko, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, and T.I. was also present for the star-studded event.

More fun from #RocNationBrunch !! #Rihanna, #DJKhaled, #MeganTheeStallion, #JheneAiko, #BigSean, #ToryLanez, #AriLennox, #YoGotti, # 21Savage, #TI !! (📸: @gettyimages)

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s brother Samantha Smith were also present at the event and received love from people like Slow Bucks, Monica and Kelly Rowland, and many more.

Check out some other celebrities and their hot looks at this year’s brunch.

#KellyRowland, #LalaAnthony, #AngieBeyince, #Miguel, #NazaninMandi, #KingCombs, #WinnieHarlow, #AriLennox, #Tinashe and #Casanova out here closing it at the annual #RocNationBrunch !! R #Roommates, do you feel like they look? (📸: @gettyimages)

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

