Celebrities honor the late Kirk Douglas

Just a few days before the Academy Awards, Hollywood lost an actor whose highly acclaimed work represents the film’s golden age.

Kirk Douglas, star of films like “Spartacus”, “War Wagon” and “20,000 miles under the sea”, died on Wednesday at the age of 103, according to a statement by his son, the actor Michael Douglas.

As soon as the news of his death came up, there were numerous homages to a legend that was born before they started handing golden actors over to the actors.

George Takei

“The legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away today at the age of 103. As an Oscar winner and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and glorious life. He has been worshiped and loved and will be missed. “- on Twitter

Rob Reiner

“Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the Hollywood Pantheon. It was his turn to crack the blacklist. My love goes to my friend Michael and the whole family. “- via Twitter

William Shatner

“Condolences to the Kirk Douglas family. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! “- via Twitter

Mitzi Gaynor

“Bravo Kirk Douglas about an incredible life. Thank you for generously sharing your great talent with all of us. The film we made together will always have a special place in my heart. My love for Anne and your lovely family. “- via Twitter

Danny DeVito

“Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That has a nice sound! Great to hang out with, man. “- via Twitter

The academy

“Goodbye to a Hollywood legend.” – via Twitter

Lucy Lawless

“What a laying! Go ahead, Kirk Douglas. Always a star. “- via Twitter

The Walt Disney Family Museum

We are deeply sad to hear about Kirk Douglas’ death. His performance of Ned Land in 20,000 Miles Below the Sea (1954) anchored the first live-action feature film at Walt Disney Studios. Our condolences go to his family and to everyone who loved his work. “- via Twitter

Donal Logue

“RIP Kirk Douglas – he and his wife gave so much back to the community – they built shelters for homeless men, women and children, theater – it was a philanthropic life that was lived well (mostly by the QT). And he was a great actor. “- via Twitter

Ed Asner

“I will always be in awe. May your memory be a blessing forever. “- via Twitter

Dan Rather

“Hollywood doesn’t make legends like Kirk Douglas anymore. Born into a Jewish immigrant family, his star rose in the golden age of film, when marquee lights were bright and palaces of movie houses. My thoughts are with his family. May his memory be for you and all of us be a blessing. ”- on Twitter