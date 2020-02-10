Celebrities defend Summer Walker after Instagram explodes over Big Chop

Prince Williams / Wireimage

For many black women, doing a big heel is a decision that is made with much shyness and enormous fear (usually unknown to her). But for Summer Walker it is a semi-regular phenomenon. The “Come Thru” singer posted an Instagram story of her newly buzzing hair with the text “11th time”, which means it is the 11th time that she is cutting all her hair.

Although we expect people who sit behind their scenes anonymously to have opinions about the beauty choices that celebrities make, black women anyway, the comment that followed was disturbing.

After The Shade Room again posted the story on their page (Walker’s story has since expired from her Instagram), people took jabs on Walker’s cut. A follower asked if Edward Scissorhands had done her cut. Another replied: “Maybe she should have someone else do it the 12th time.”

But Walker’s fans and celebrity friends came by and acknowledged that the girl also needs love. They defended the singer’s choice to cut her hair and just do it.

Maliibu Miitch wrote: “How does a black woman want to start her journey about negative? How is it really compared to a mental disorder that she is depressed going through something? “

Skai Jackson commented, “What’s wrong with shaving her head?” Some people just get tired of dealing with (their) natural hair. It is a lot of work. I see nothing wrong with this. You like to make something negative for no reason. Let her be free. “

Last week she posted a letter condemning The Shade Room for what she called allowing people to cyberbully. She described it as a place where “the lower self of people thrives,” in response to “roommates” roasting Chris Brown’s son (there were comments that the baby looks like Donald Trump and that the baby looks like a 35-year-old man) .

Walker has been transparent in the past about her own experiences with social anxiety, as a result of which people have made different remarks about her mental health. It is therefore not the first time that she has been the target of the unfounded anger on the internet. But this time she seemed to be undisturbed, paying attention to her own page (and hopefully drinking her water) while followers went back and forth about her latest cut.

We believe that all black women should have the freedom to explore different ways to express themselves through their hair and fully support Walker’s new hair journey. Remember that many flowers bloom, even in the darkness of shade.

