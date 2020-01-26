Celebrities are in shock after Kobe Bryant's sudden death

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant was one of the victims of a Sunday morning helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN. He was 41 years old.

ESSENCE reached for a representative for Bryant, but did not immediately hear back.

Bryant, who withdrew from the NBA in 2015 after winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaves behind his wife Vanessa and four daughters.

As news of the crash kills the NBA player and four others, celebrities have already made a name for themselves on social media to remember the basketball star The Black Mamba.

Who remembers the little striker?

Rest in peace Kobe! My heart is broken ❤️

– Gucci Mane (@ gucci1017) January 26, 2020

We already miss you Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Talked to a family member. You have confirmed it. That’s crazy.

– Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 26, 2020

I’m shocked. Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

– Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a superhero in this place and I’m sure he was one for his family. Send them love and prayers. It is heartbreaking.

– Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

I am so sad and stunned now. In the Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, he was preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we had lost too early, Nipsey Hussle. Life can sometimes be so brutal and meaningless. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe

– John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

This message is heartbreaking. I’m lost for words. I pray for Vanessa and the Bryant family in this sad and difficult time. Rest in paradise young legend. Heaven has won another angel. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kkRwtXa5Yc

– Ciara (@ciara), January 26, 2020

