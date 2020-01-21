CDC Expected to Announce First Wuhan Corona Virus Case in the US - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020

(CNN) – U.S. disease control and prevention centers are expected to announce this afternoon that the first US Wuhan coronavirus case has been reported in Washington, Washington, according to a source outside the CDC CNN telling.

The source is involved in the matter and has been alerted to a CDC media briefing scheduled for today.

The novel virus, first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 300 people and killed six in an outbreak that has been reported in five countries – now in the United States.

It is unclear whether this person recently traveled to China, where and how they were infected, and whether this person has transmitted the virus to other people in the United States.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.