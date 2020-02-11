CDC and hospital errors resulted in US coronavirus patients being sent back to the military base

Errors at a hospital in San Diego and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resulted in a woman with the novel corona virus being sent back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar instead of being isolated in the hospital, a health official familiar with the situation said ,

The woman was at the base among Americans in the federal quarantine and is the first US evacuee from China to be known to be infected with the novel corona virus.

On February 5, she flew to the base on a U.S. State Department flight to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China. The next day, she got symptoms of the novel coronavirus and was taken to UC San Diego Health. Three other people with symptoms were also taken to the hospital.

The hospital sent their samples to a CDC laboratory in Atlanta for testing. According to the source, the samples were incorrectly labeled on arrival and therefore not tested. The CDC laboratory did not recognize that the samples came from the four Miramar patients.

When no results were reported, CDC staff incorrectly reported the results of four other patients who tested negative. This error resulted in all four Miramar patients being brought back to the base on Sunday afternoon.

After they got back to the base, the fault was discovered and the tests were carried out on the four Miramar patients.

The results for the woman were positive again and she was brought back to UC San Diego Health on Monday morning, where she remains isolated. According to the source, the woman had a very mild illness without fever and mild cough.

The other three patients tested negative.

A hospital spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment on the test problems.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Anne Schuchat, deputy chief director of the CDC, said there was “a little mess” in the tests for the Miramar patient, but they would not go into further detail.

Schuchat said the confirmed Miramar case may have had limited contact with other people when symptoms developed, but the investigation of the contacts is ongoing.

The patient was wearing a mask while being transported to and from the hospital, and the driver was wearing protective equipment, according to the health official familiar with the situation.

Another person was hospitalized in Miramar on Monday afternoon and tested for the corona virus.

Both patients are “fine and have minimal symptoms,” said UC San Diego Health.

The case of San Diego is the 13th in the US and the 7th in California. Eleven of the US cases were confirmed in people who had recently traveled to China. The other two are cases of person-to-person transmission.