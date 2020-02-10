CCA Coastal Newcomers To Watch This Spring

Last spring, I wrote about the 5 newcomers to the ACC for the 2019 season (find out more here). Of the five, I only covered one, Sam Howell, who was worth it. Tate Martell was a complete dudout for the Miami Hurricanes while UVA’s Alex Gellerstedt missed the season with a knee injury and Duke’s Hokies J.R. Walker and Duke’s Tony Davis in red shirts. Howell from UNC threw for more than 3,000 yards (8.6 yards per attempt) with 40 total touchdowns and only seven interceptions in Phil Longo’s attack.

This season, I hope I am a better predictor of success than a year ago.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Last year I said that Tate Martell was a great signature because he could shake up the QB room at Coral Gables … boy, I was wrong. Fortunately, King is an entirely different situation. D’Eriq King has demonstrated his ability to kick kick, wide receiver and, most importantly, the quarterback position. In 2018, King was an enlightened talent and in his career, he threw 50 touchdowns, ran 28 and caught three, while kicking back for a touchdown.

More important than his abilities, his documented work ethic. King has been hailed by quarterback gurus like Kendal Briles, Lincoln Riley and Major Applewhite as a hard worker who can lead the Canes offense. A game-creating quarterback who can lead the team? King checks all the boxes. Miami just has to hope that it will be able to recover this magic of its 2018 season before its injury.

Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech, quarterback

The Georgia Tech offensive stuttered throughout 2019 without a real quarterback to run the Jackets’ offensive system. The Jackets also suffered from offensive line injuries and a lack of talent there as well. This brings us to Sandalwood High School’s four-star quarterback, Jeff Sims. The Sims left FSU late and will have a clear chance to play the role of QB by signing up early.

Mixing a double threat star in the Sims with ball carrier Jordan Mason and wide receiver Ahmarean Brown should see more offensive production. Mason and Brown combined for 14 touchdowns as young budding stars. With a weak attack line, an athlete like the Sims can save time a bit like King in Miami.

Kedrick Bingley-Jones, UNC, Defensive tackle

The SP + ranked UNC defense 44th in the country. The Tar Heels have an infusion of young helpers coming on the defensive line led by the first enlisted Kedrick Bingley-Jones. Bingley-Jones is a hopeful four-star from Charlotte, NC, who already has an ACC body six feet five inches and 270 pounds.

Jay Bateman likes to execute a multiple defense which exerts pressure from different places and takes advantage of speed and athletics. Tar Heels’ defense line was less than stellar in 2019 and with an influx of talent, it should improve a lot. Defensive tackles are rarely on the must-have list, but Bingley-Jones looks like a playmaker in Argyle and Carolina Blue.

BONUS: Justin Hamilton, Virginia Tech, defensive coordinator

Hamilton is not a current or new player at Virginia Tech, but is new to the role of the Hokies’ defensive coordinator. Virginia Tech’s longtime coordinator, Bud Foster, finally retired after 25 years at Blacksburg as head of defense, and after being in the VT team since 1987 as a young linebacker coach.

Hamilton is a former Hokie player who started his career as a ball carrier and crossed the ball to a safe place at the end of his career. A 7th round NFL draft pick in 2006, Hamilton toured the NFL until 2009. Hamilton coached UVA-Wise, VMI and Virginia Tech prior to this promotion.

In 2019, the Hokies erected the 39th defense ranked in the country by SP +, up from 77th the previous year, and much of this credit was given to Hamilton’s influence on Bud Foster.