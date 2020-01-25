Border officials arrested a 36-year-old American citizen this week after finding 222 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in his truck.

This represents about $ 266,000, according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The man asked to enter Tuesday around 11 p.m. at the port of entry in Calexico, California, CBP said in a statement. Calexico is located approximately 300 meters north of the international line.

But a CBP dog alerted officers of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado gas tank. Officers removed the tank for research and found “an unusual liquid substance that has started to crystallize,” said CBP.

“The officers field tested the substance receiving a positive indication of the properties of methamphetamine,” the agency said.

The man was arrested and turned over to US immigration and customs officials. Authorities have not released his name. The agency seized the vehicle and the methamphetamine.

“Drug trafficking organizations have one goal in mind, which is to get their product across,” said official Sergio Beltran in a statement. “Hiding narcotics in gas tanks is a tactic and by using our layered app, we were able to stop this before it plagued our communities.”

Since October 1, CBP officers at points of entry into the country have seized more than 40,000 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 86,000 pounds of marijuana and 530 pounds of fentanyl, according to the agency’s records.