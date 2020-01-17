CBI has registered the FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under the Criminal Code of India and the Law on Corruption Prevention Provisions after a preliminary investigation into the allegations.

Updated:January 17, 2020, 6:22 PM IST

Chairman of the Adani Gautam Adani Group. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: The IWC has reserved Adani Enterprises Ltd and former president of the National Federation of Cooperative Consumers of India and its former managing director for alleged irregularities in the award of the contract for the supply of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, officials said Thursday .

The agency has registered the FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under the Indian Criminal Code and the Corruption Prevention Provisions Act after a preliminary investigation into the allegations, they said.

It was alleged that in 2010, APGENCO had submitted a tender for the supply of 6 lakhs of tons of coal in destination by free train to the Dr. Narla Tata Rao, Vijayawada and RayalseemaThermaPower Plant, Kadapa thermal power plant from any port.

It is alleged that Virender Singh, the then president of NCCF, New Delhi and GP Gupta, the then managing director of NCCF had favored Adani Enterprises to obtain the contract, they said.

The agency has included Singh, Gupta, SC Singhal, the then senior advisor to NCCF and Adani Enterprises Ltd and other officials not identified as suspects in the FIR, they said.

A spokesman for Adani Enterprises said the subject of the case is old. “Adani Enterprises Ltd. has complied with the process, all the formalities and laws relevant to the supply of subject coal. The Company has done nothing wrong with the supply of coal. It is only a preliminary investigation report. The Company will respond to the same and will also present the factual position to the authority, “said the spokesman.

