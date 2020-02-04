Caucasus results from Iowa “released by Democrats at 4 p.m.”

Caucasus results from Iowa “are released by Democrats before 4 p.m.” | The independent <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-N9RMBBF" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></noscript>

Democrats have said they plan to release most – but not all – of the delayed results of the Iowa caucuses at 4 p.m. local time.

In an announcement threatening to add more confusion to the vote in Iowa, officials from the Iowa Democratic Party said they hoped to make 50 percent of the results public by sixteen local time. (5pmEST)

“We’re going to release the majority of the results we have at 4 p.m.,” party chairman Troy Price told presidential campaigns during a conference call on Monday morning.

He said the party “collected paper documents from more than 1,600 caucus sites” to ensure we had all documented information available.

More to come …

