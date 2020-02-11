Cats VFX artist Hated James Corden, Rebel Wilson Oscars Joke

It is almost too easy to immerse cats; it eventually became a mess of a film and a failure at the register. The film is such a nightmare that when James Corden and Rebel Wilson appeared at the Oscars on Sunday to present the prize for visual effects, they caught their own film. “As cast members of the Cats movie, no one but we understands the importance of good visual effects,” they said to the audience. But you won’t laugh at the artists who worked on the film.

After the Oscars, one of the artists who worked for Moving Picture Company, the now closed company that worked on Cats, tweeted: “Hi guys, I didn’t watch all the Oscars, but I assume these two were really stylish and thanked me work for 80 hours until I was fired and the studio closed, right? ”

If that wasn’t enough, the 4,000-member Visual Effects Society also published a statement criticizing the jokes, Variety reports. “The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a badly told story …” is the statement. “On an evening that is all about honoring the work of talented artists, it is enormously disappointing that The Academy made visual effects to the extreme of a joke. It destroyed the global community of expert VFX practitioners who perform outstanding, challenging and visually stunning work to achieve the vision of the filmmakers. “

“Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their remarkable contributions to filmed entertainment, and should not be presented as the all-too-useful scapegoat employed for a laugh,” they continued.

At least there is hope that the contorted beauty of Cats will live on as a cult classic?

