“Cats”, “Madea” and “Rambo” lead nominations for the Razzie “Awards” [Full Nominees List]

The Oscars were on TV this Sunday, but don’t be reminded of this event when the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards started on Friday. Since there were many films this year that dominated the legitimate award ceremonies, remakes like Cats and Rambo dominated the field.

The award ceremony only takes about five minutes.

“Cats” leads the nominations for the Golden Raspberries (Razzies) 2020 with a total of 8, including “Worst Picture”. pic.twitter.com/uWPd0KYaJ9

– The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) February 8, 2020

Let’s take a deep look at the most nominated films and actors.

100 celebrities who died in 2019 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

At the top of the award ceremony for Worst Picture were Cats and Madea. Neither of the two films was rated with over 30% according to the well-known online film critic RottenTomatoes.

Sylvester Stallone was nominated for his 23rd Golden Raspberry this year because he was recognized in the “Worst Actor” category for repeating his role as Rambo.

Rambo and Stallone did not deserve all the raids they received

– SHINOBI-03 (@ mohammadkadhim1) February 8, 2020

Stallone is no stranger to receive the golden raspberry. This tweet is old, but gold.

Okay, Oscar tweeters, why isn’t anyone tweeting about the raids? They are much more interesting. Did you know that Sly Stallone once won everyone for “Rocky IV” except for “Worst Movie”? He “lost” to … “Rambo III”.

https://t.co/PY223TMNI1

– Caspar The Unfriendly Goat (@Dustefjert) March 5, 2018

For the worst actress, Tyler Perry gets the nod for his infamous role as Madea. Perry has been nominated twice in the “Worst Supporting Actor” category. Rebel Wilson can’t take a break either, as she’s nominated for the worst actress in The Hustle alongside the worst supporting actress in Cats.

The razzies nominated for Worst Screen Combo “John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Acceptions ”and“ Jason Derulo and his CGI Neutered Bulge ”in Cats.

However, the raids are not all negative. The last award to be presented by the ceremony is the Razzie Redeemer Award, which includes one of the Internet’s most popular stars. Keanu Reeves,

Complete list of nominees below.

BAD PICTURE

cats

The fanatic

The ghost of Sharon Tate

A family funeral from Madea

Rambo: Last blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbor / Hellboy (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Commercial Painter

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Visitation of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / cats

Tyler Perry (as Medea) A family funeral from Madea

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A family funeral from Madea

Judi Dench / cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebels Wilson / cats

Worst supporting actor

James Corden / cats

Tyler Perry / A Funeral for the Madea Family (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Family Funeral from Madea (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Two half-cat / half-human hairballs / cats

Jason Derulo & his CGI neutral “Bulge” / cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A family funeral from Madea

Sylvester Stallone & his impotent anger / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & every script he accepts

The worst director

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / cats

Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)

BAD SCREENPLAY

Cats / screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy (2019) Screenplay written by Andrew Cosby

A funeral for the Madea family / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

Worst remake, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark phoenix

Godzilla, king of the monsters

Hellboy (2019)

A family funeral from Madea

Rambo: Last blood

WORST VIOLATION ON HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

(New category for 2019)

Drawn over concrete

The ghost of Sharon Tate

Hellboy (2019)

joker

Rambo: Last blood

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite is my name

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gemstones

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin

NOMINATIONS per PICTURE:

Cats = 9 (worst picture, worst actress, supporting actress (2x) supporting actress,

Screen Combo (2x) Director & Screenplay)

A Madea Family Funeral = 8 (worst picture, actress, supporting actress) (2x)

Supporting actress, screen combo, screenplay & remake (continued)

Rambo: Last Blood = 8 (worst picture, actor, supporting actress, screen combo,

Script, director, remake / sequel & reckless disregard)

Hellboy (2019) = 5 (worst actor, director, screenplay, remake / rip-off & disregard)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate = 4 (worst picture, actress, script & disregard)

The fanatic = 4 (worst picture, actor, director & screen combo)

Zeroville = 3 (worst actor, supporting actor & director)