“Cats”, “Madea” and “Rambo” lead nominations for the Razzie “Awards” [Full Nominees List]

The Oscars were on TV this Sunday, but don’t be reminded of this event when the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards started on Friday. Since there were many films this year that dominated the legitimate award ceremonies, remakes like Cats and Rambo dominated the field.
The award ceremony only takes about five minutes.
“Cats” leads the nominations for the Golden Raspberries (Razzies) 2020 with a total of 8, including “Worst Picture”. pic.twitter.com/uWPd0KYaJ9
– The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) February 8, 2020
Let’s take a deep look at the most nominated films and actors.
100 celebrities who died in 2019 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW
At the top of the award ceremony for Worst Picture were Cats and Madea. Neither of the two films was rated with over 30% according to the well-known online film critic RottenTomatoes.
Sylvester Stallone was nominated for his 23rd Golden Raspberry this year because he was recognized in the “Worst Actor” category for repeating his role as Rambo.
Rambo and Stallone did not deserve all the raids they received
– SHINOBI-03 (@ mohammadkadhim1) February 8, 2020
Stallone is no stranger to receive the golden raspberry. This tweet is old, but gold.
Okay, Oscar tweeters, why isn’t anyone tweeting about the raids? They are much more interesting. Did you know that Sly Stallone once won everyone for “Rocky IV” except for “Worst Movie”? He “lost” to … “Rambo III”.
https://t.co/PY223TMNI1
– Caspar The Unfriendly Goat (@Dustefjert) March 5, 2018
For the worst actress, Tyler Perry gets the nod for his infamous role as Madea. Perry has been nominated twice in the “Worst Supporting Actor” category. Rebel Wilson can’t take a break either, as she’s nominated for the worst actress in The Hustle alongside the worst supporting actress in Cats.
The razzies nominated for Worst Screen Combo “John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Acceptions ”and“ Jason Derulo and his CGI Neutered Bulge ”in Cats.
However, the raids are not all negative. The last award to be presented by the ceremony is the Razzie Redeemer Award, which includes one of the Internet’s most popular stars. Keanu Reeves,
Complete list of nominees below.
BAD PICTURE
cats
The fanatic
The ghost of Sharon Tate
A family funeral from Madea
Rambo: Last blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbor / Hellboy (2019)
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Commercial Painter
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Visitation of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / cats
Tyler Perry (as Medea) A family funeral from Madea
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A family funeral from Madea
Judi Dench / cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Rebels Wilson / cats
Worst supporting actor
James Corden / cats
Tyler Perry / A Funeral for the Madea Family (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Family Funeral from Madea (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Two half-cat / half-human hairballs / cats
Jason Derulo & his CGI neutral “Bulge” / cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) A family funeral from Madea
Sylvester Stallone & his impotent anger / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & every script he accepts
The worst director
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper / cats
Neil Marshall / Hellboy (2019)
BAD SCREENPLAY
Cats / screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy (2019) Screenplay written by Andrew Cosby
A funeral for the Madea family / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood / screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
Worst remake, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Dark phoenix
Godzilla, king of the monsters
Hellboy (2019)
A family funeral from Madea
Rambo: Last blood
WORST VIOLATION ON HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY
(New category for 2019)
Drawn over concrete
The ghost of Sharon Tate
Hellboy (2019)
joker
Rambo: Last blood
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite is my name
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gemstones
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin
NOMINATIONS per PICTURE:
Cats = 9 (worst picture, worst actress, supporting actress (2x) supporting actress,
Screen Combo (2x) Director & Screenplay)
A Madea Family Funeral = 8 (worst picture, actress, supporting actress) (2x)
Supporting actress, screen combo, screenplay & remake (continued)
Rambo: Last Blood = 8 (worst picture, actor, supporting actress, screen combo,
Script, director, remake / sequel & reckless disregard)
Hellboy (2019) = 5 (worst actor, director, screenplay, remake / rip-off & disregard)
The Haunting of Sharon Tate = 4 (worst picture, actress, script & disregard)
The fanatic = 4 (worst picture, actor, director & screen combo)
Zeroville = 3 (worst actor, supporting actor & director)