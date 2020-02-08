The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards are announced, as usual, just before Hollywood celebrates the best films of the year at the Oscars.

The Razzies pay tribute to what judges consider the worst films of the past 12 months, with Cats, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood for the nominations.

Tyler Perry is ready for Worst Actress after his performance as Madea, along with Hilary Duff for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Anne Hathaway (The Hustle and Serenity), Francesca Hayward (Cats) and Rebel Wilson (The Hustle).

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Perry is also nominated for Worst On-Screen Combo, just like any “half-feline / half-human hairballs”, plus Jason Derulo and his “CGI-castrated” lump in Cats; Rambo star Stallone and his “impotent anger”; and John Travolta and “every scenario he accepts”.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/27 Alice in Wonderland (2010)

It is only 108 minutes long, but Alice in Wonderland feels longer than an extended cut of Lord of the Rings. There is no laughter and there is no pleasure factor except: “Oh, look, it’s Johnny Depp who’s weird and quirky again!” It may be a visual miracle, but Alice in Wonderland should not have won an Oscar for Best Art Direction, because all that would encourage people to see that this film is wrong.

Rex functions

2/27 Beetlejuice (1988)

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice won an Oscar for the only category in which he was nominated – Best Makeup. Although the film deserved much more recognition, the status as an Oscar winner can be a surprise to many.

Rex functions

3/27 Death becomes her

Death Becomes Her may not have given Meryl Streep one of her 20 Oscar nominations, but it did win Best Visual Effects before Alien 3 and Batman Returns. The price seems rather rogue considering all we get is a stretchy neck and a woman with a hole in her body, but then it was the nineties. For her part in the film, legend Streep described the shoot on the screen as annoying and “as if she were at the dentist”, claiming it would be her “first, last, and only” effect-oriented film.

Rex functions

4/27 Dick Tracy (1990)

Warren Beatty led this live action version of Dick Tracy, with an all-star cast including Al Pacino (photo). Despite negative reviews, the film won no fewer than seven nominations and won in three categories: Best Art Direction, Best Make Up and Best Original Song.

Rex functions

5/27 Fantastic animals and where to find them

JK Rowling’s expansion of the Harry Potter universe is far from adapting her original wizard’s book series. Fantastic Beasts, however, won an Oscar for best costume design with his first film – a victory that was even more surprising by the fact that the Harry Potter series, despite being nominated for 12 Academy Awards in eight films, never won a single.

Rex functions

6/27 The golden compass

This adaptation of the northern lights by Philip Pullman may have a score of 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was nevertheless possible to win an Oscar for its visual effects. The Academy was impressed by the computer-generated animals and great vistas of the North Pole. But the flashy CGI does not alter the fact that the film makes one of the most fantastic books ever published in a very boring way. This pop-office bomb was so unpopular that his studio, New Line Cinema, merged with Warner Brothers.

Rex functions

7/27 The Grinch

The Grinch is perhaps the best Christmas film, but it is still not a great film. Still, the hairy green look of Jim Carrey won the Oscar for the best makeup. Given that it took about eight hours to apply every day, you could say it was earned. Jim Carrey told Graham Norton that a CIA agent had to be brought in to teach him specialist techniques for undergoing torture and said the procedure “was like being buried alive every day.”

Rex functions

8/27 The exorcist

Taking into account the inability of the Academy to nominate horror movies in recent decades, it becomes more and more impressive to hear that the film that was considered one of the most shocking ever in 1974 won two. The Exorcist is a great movie that earned its wins Best adapted scenario and best sound. It received another eight nominations, including Best Picture.

Rex functions

9/27 Happy Feet

Mumble the penguin may look more realistic than the animations that came before him, but he also looks more lifeless. Happy Feet was one of the first films to use motion capture technology instead of hand-drawn animations in Walt Disney style. But who wants an exact replica if you have big white eyes and toothy grins? Apparently they did, because they gave Happy Feet the best animation film. Admittedly, the scene in which a baby Mumble raps “Close to the Edge” is cute.

Rex functions

10/27 Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

It is doubtful that even the makers of Harry and the Hendersons expected their film about the encounter of a family with the crypto-zoological creature Bigfoot to win an Oscar. But it did (Best makeup).

Universal images

11/27 The imitation game

The imitation game is just as hard to decipher as a lot of unbroken code. It has a number of historical inaccuracies, ranging from benign to downright offensive. One scene shows a detective who uses Tipp-Ex in a period when it was not yet invented. A storyline blasphemes Alan Turing’s memory by suggesting he has covered a Soviet spy. But despite the confusing distractions and ridiculous accusations of the film, Graham Moore won for his screenplay.

Rex functions

12/27 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1985)

Although far from the four Oscar wins awarded to Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – considered the weakest of Steven Spielberg’s original trilogy – took home the prize for best visual effects.

Rex functions

13/27 Innerspace (1987)

Innerspace has not endured it as a must-watch classic like similar films released in the 1980s, but it has an Oscar victory to its name – the science fiction adventure with Dennis Quaid, Meg Ryan and Martin Short (photo), won the best visual effects.

Rex functions

14/27 Men in black

It seems strange that Men in Black has won an Oscar for make-up, given that the two main characters do not wear any. But when you think of all the dripping purple aliens they shoot at, it starts to make more sense. The action film also won an Oscar for best musical score thanks to contributions from Will Smith himself (although we all know that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme item is his only award-winning sound).

Release photos from Sony

15/27 The Muppets

The plot of The Muppets is essentially: “One day a boy and a girl fell in love and together they overcome a kind of obstacle.” While familiar names were shown in the old films, there is a feeling of “will this do when restarting?” Jack Black is challenged as if he were Hollywood royalty, although at this point in his career he probably accepted offers to turn on Christmas lights. It has won an Oscar for the song ‘Man or Muppet’. To be honest, only two others were nominated in the category.

Rex functions

16/27 Pearl Harbor

There is nothing the Oscars love more than a war movie, so that explains why they would give a movie as bad as Pearl Harbor three prizes. Michael Bay’s film manages to reorient his retelling of the disaster in Pearl Harbor around a self-righteous love triangle. Bay has no excuse for the poor quality, the film costs more to make than the real Pearl Harbor has cost the US government.

Rex functions

17/27 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

In 2007 we were all too drunk with the image of Jonny Depp in eyeliner because we were somehow convinced that Pirates of the Caribbean 2 was a good movie. Nobody finds Johnny Depp attractive in eyeliner anymore, so we can all be a bit more honest: it’s not good. The overly complicated crawling sequel was nominated for four Oscars and defeated Superman Returns to win the best visual effects.

Rex functions

18/27 Rango (2011)

The reptile-like underdog Rango by Johnny Depp defeated a cat with a boot and a panda with an affinity for kung fu to win the best animation feature at the Oscars.

Rex functions

19/27 Song of the South (1946)

Song of the South has long been controversial about it, with many believing that the African-American characters of the film are racist and offensive stereotypes. Therefore it can be a surprise to hear that the film is an Oscar winner and takes home the Best Original Song trophy for “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah”.

Rex functions

20/27 Spider-Man 2

There have not been many Oscar nominations for super hero films, which makes sense because they are often not so good. Apart from the reversed kiss from Peter and Mary in the pouring rain, Spiderman 2 is boring. Still, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and I managed to defeat Robot to win the best visual effects.

Rex functions

21/27 Suicide Squad

After Suicide Squad won an Oscar, “Suicide Squad has become more Oscars than …” a meme. Twitter pointed out that Marvel’s anti-hero collaboration has won more gold men than Gary Oldman and Willem Dafoe together. To be honest, it didn’t win the best movie, but the best makeup. Anyway, anyone who could wear the unbearable Joker and the overly sexualized Harley long enough to notice what someone looked like was a miracle.

Rex functions

22/27 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber or Fleet Street (2007)

Sweeney Todd took home the best Art Direction Oscar, an impressive achievement because other Tim Burton films earned the prize much more, but were not even nominated.

Rex functions

23/27 Tarzan

‘When She Loved Me’ from Toy Story 2 is sad enough and could make Ross Kemp cry, but the Oscar didn’t get the 2000. Instead, Tarzan won the best music for ‘You Be In My Heart’ by Phil Collin – a song that lacks all the emotional resonance of drum hit ‘In the Air Tonight’. In an extremely bizarre decision, the Collins soundtrack was inserted instead of sung by the characters, because co-director Kevin Lima thought that a singing Tarzan would be “ridiculous”. Because a man like a monkey is swinging from trees is not ridiculous?

Rex functions

24/27 U-571

A French-American submarine film with Matthew McConaughey and Jon Bon Jovi is not a film that you usually assume would win an Oscar, but U-571 proved to be an exception. It won Best Sound Editing.

Rex functions

25/27 The Wolfman

Rick Baker won Best Makeup and Hair for his work and turned Benicio Del Toro into a ferocious wolf. After several director changes and other backstage drama, the much tricky production of Joe Johnston was hardly made. Mankind would have been better off if they had not been able to solve their problems. The Wolfman runs at a slow pace and surrenders to CGI overload for an action-heavy climax that is too grizzly for his own good.

Rex functions

26/27 The Young Victoria

This film is about as passionate as the Victorian era itself. Watching is an hour and three-quarters of a wait until it starts. The Young Victoria was meant to re-imagine the queen as a young woman full of life, but director Jean-Marc Vallée eventually replaces all the smoldering mischievousness of Emily Blunt with boring reserve. Fortunately, two-time Oscar winner Sally Potter saved the period drama by winning another costume design prize.

Rex functions

27/27 Ex Machina (2015)

Nobody expected the fantastic Ex Machina to win anything at the Oscars, but when it was named the winner in the Best Visual Effects category, it went down as the best twists and turns of the evening. It defeated Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Martian, The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road

1/27 Alice in Wonderland (2010)

It is only 108 minutes long, but Alice in Wonderland feels longer than an extended cut of Lord of the Rings. There is no laughter and there is no pleasure factor except: “Oh, look, it’s Johnny Depp who’s weird and quirky again!” It may be a visual miracle, but Alice in Wonderland should not have won an Oscar for Best Art Direction, because all that would encourage people to see that this film is wrong.

Rex functions

2/27 Beetlejuice (1988)

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice won an Oscar for the only category in which he was nominated – Best Makeup. Although the film deserved much more recognition, the status as an Oscar winner can be a surprise to many.

Rex functions

3/27 Death becomes her

Death Becomes Her may not have given Meryl Streep one of her 20 Oscar nominations, but it did win Best Visual Effects before Alien 3 and Batman Returns. The price seems rather rogue considering all we get is a stretchy neck and a woman with a hole in her body, but then it was the nineties. For her part in the film, legend Streep described the shoot on the screen as annoying and “as if she were at the dentist”, claiming it would be her “first, last, and only” effect-oriented film.

Rex functions

4/27 Dick Tracy (1990)

Warren Beatty led this live action version of Dick Tracy, with an all-star cast including Al Pacino (photo). Despite negative reviews, the film won no fewer than seven nominations and won in three categories: Best Art Direction, Best Make Up and Best Original Song.

Rex functions

5/27 Fantastic animals and where to find them

JK Rowling’s expansion of the Harry Potter universe is far from adapting her original wizard’s book series. Fantastic Beasts, however, won an Oscar for best costume design with his first film – a victory that was even more surprising by the fact that the Harry Potter series, despite being nominated for 12 Academy Awards in eight films, never won a single.

Rex functions

6/27 The golden compass

This adaptation of the northern lights by Philip Pullman may have a score of 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was nevertheless possible to win an Oscar for its visual effects. The Academy was impressed by the computer-generated animals and great vistas of the North Pole. But the flashy CGI does not alter the fact that the film makes one of the most fantastic books ever published in a very boring way. This pop-office bomb was so unpopular that his studio, New Line Cinema, merged with Warner Brothers.

Rex functions

7/27 The Grinch

The Grinch is perhaps the best Christmas film, but it is still not a great film. Still, the hairy green look of Jim Carrey won the Oscar for the best makeup. Given that it took about eight hours to apply every day, you could say it was earned. Jim Carrey told Graham Norton that a CIA agent had to be brought in to teach him specialist techniques for undergoing torture and said the procedure “was like being buried alive every day.”

Rex functions

8/27 The exorcist

Taking into account the inability of the Academy to nominate horror movies in recent decades, it becomes more and more impressive to hear that the film that was considered one of the most shocking ever in 1974 won two. The Exorcist is a great movie that earned its wins Best adapted scenario and best sound. It received another eight nominations, including Best Picture.

Rex functions

9/27 Happy Feet

Mumble the penguin may look more realistic than the animations that came before him, but he also looks more lifeless. Happy Feet was one of the first films to use motion capture technology instead of hand-drawn animations in Walt Disney style. But who wants an exact replica if you have big white eyes and toothy grins? Apparently they did, because they gave Happy Feet the best animation film. Admittedly, the scene in which a baby Mumble raps “Close to the Edge” is cute.

Rex functions

10/27 Harry and the Hendersons (1987)

It is doubtful that even the makers of Harry and the Hendersons expected their film about the encounter of a family with the crypto-zoological creature Bigfoot to win an Oscar. But it did (Best makeup).

Universal images

11/27 The imitation game

The imitation game is just as hard to decipher as a lot of unbroken code. It has a number of historical inaccuracies, ranging from benign to downright offensive. One scene shows a detective who uses Tipp-Ex in a period when it was not yet invented. A storyline blasphemes Alan Turing’s memory by suggesting he has covered a Soviet spy. But despite the confusing distractions and ridiculous accusations of the film, Graham Moore won for his screenplay.

Rex functions

12/27 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1985)

Although far from the four Oscar wins awarded to Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – considered the weakest of Steven Spielberg’s original trilogy – took home the prize for best visual effects.

Rex functions

13/27 Innerspace (1987)

Innerspace has not endured it as a must-watch classic like similar films released in the 1980s, but it has an Oscar victory to its name – the science fiction adventure with Dennis Quaid, Meg Ryan and Martin Short (photo), won the best visual effects.

Rex functions

14/27 Men in black

It seems strange that Men in Black has won an Oscar for make-up, given that the two main characters do not wear any. But when you think of all the dripping purple aliens they shoot at, it starts to make more sense. The action film also won an Oscar for best musical score thanks to contributions from Will Smith himself (although we all know that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme item is his only award-winning sound).

Release photos from Sony

15/27 The Muppets

The plot of The Muppets is essentially: “One day a boy and a girl fell in love and together they overcome a kind of obstacle.” While familiar names were shown in the old films, there is a feeling of “will this do when restarting?” Jack Black is challenged as if he were Hollywood royalty, although at this point in his career he probably accepted offers to turn on Christmas lights. It has won an Oscar for the song ‘Man or Muppet’. To be honest, only two others were nominated in the category.

Rex functions

16/27 Pearl Harbor

There is nothing the Oscars love more than a war movie, so that explains why they would give a movie as bad as Pearl Harbor three prizes. Michael Bay’s film manages to reorient his retelling of the disaster in Pearl Harbor around a self-righteous love triangle. Bay has no excuse for the poor quality, the film costs more to make than the real Pearl Harbor has cost the US government.

Rex functions

17/27 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

In 2007 we were all too drunk with the image of Jonny Depp in eyeliner because we were somehow convinced that Pirates of the Caribbean 2 was a good movie. Nobody finds Johnny Depp attractive in eyeliner anymore, so we can all be a bit more honest: it’s not good. The overly complicated crawling sequel was nominated for four Oscars and defeated Superman Returns to win the best visual effects.

Rex functions

18/27 Rango (2011)

The reptile-like underdog Rango by Johnny Depp defeated a cat with a boot and a panda with an affinity for kung fu to win the best animation feature at the Oscars.

Rex functions

19/27 Song of the South (1946)

Song of the South has long been controversial about it, with many believing that the African-American characters of the film are racist and offensive stereotypes. Therefore it can be a surprise to hear that the film is an Oscar winner and takes home the Best Original Song trophy for “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah”.

Rex functions

20/27 Spider-Man 2

There have not been many Oscar nominations for super hero films, which makes sense because they are often not so good. Apart from the reversed kiss from Peter and Mary in the pouring rain, Spiderman 2 is boring. Still, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and I managed to defeat Robot to win the best visual effects.

Rex functions

21/27 Suicide Squad

After Suicide Squad won an Oscar, “Suicide Squad has become more Oscars than …” a meme. Twitter pointed out that Marvel’s anti-hero collaboration has won more gold men than Gary Oldman and Willem Dafoe together. To be honest, it didn’t win the best movie, but the best makeup. Anyway, anyone who could wear the unbearable Joker and the overly sexualized Harley long enough to notice what someone looked like was a miracle.

Rex functions

22/27 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber or Fleet Street (2007)

Sweeney Todd took home the best Art Direction Oscar, an impressive achievement because other Tim Burton films earned the prize much more, but were not even nominated.

Rex functions

23/27 Tarzan

‘When She Loved Me’ from Toy Story 2 is sad enough and could make Ross Kemp cry, but the Oscar didn’t get the 2000. Instead, Tarzan won the best music for ‘You Be In My Heart’ by Phil Collin – a song that lacks all the emotional resonance of drum hit ‘In the Air Tonight’. In an extremely bizarre decision, the Collins soundtrack was inserted instead of sung by the characters, because co-director Kevin Lima thought that a singing Tarzan would be “ridiculous”. Because a man like a monkey is swinging from trees is not ridiculous?

Rex functions

24/27 U-571

A French-American submarine film with Matthew McConaughey and Jon Bon Jovi is not a film that you usually assume would win an Oscar, but U-571 proved to be an exception. It won Best Sound Editing.

Rex functions

25/27 The Wolfman

Rick Baker won Best Makeup and Hair for his work and turned Benicio Del Toro into a ferocious wolf. After several director changes and other backstage drama, the much tricky production of Joe Johnston was hardly made. Mankind would have been better off if they had not been able to solve their problems. The Wolfman runs at a slow pace and surrenders to CGI overload for an action-heavy climax that is too grizzly for his own good.

Rex functions

26/27 The Young Victoria

This film is about as passionate as the Victorian era itself. Watching is an hour and three-quarters of a wait until it starts. The Young Victoria was meant to re-imagine the queen as a young woman full of life, but director Jean-Marc Vallée eventually replaces all the smoldering mischievousness of Emily Blunt with boring reserve. Fortunately, two-time Oscar winner Sally Potter saved the period drama by winning another costume design prize.

Rex functions

27/27 Ex Machina (2015)

Nobody expected the fantastic Ex Machina to win anything at the Oscars, but when it was named the winner in the Best Visual Effects category, it went down as the best twists and turns of the evening. It defeated Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Martian, The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road

A new category has been added this year to acknowledge a lack of respect for human life and public property – Joker, The Haunting or Sharon Tate, Hellboy and Rambo: Last Blood have been nominated.

Joker is the only film this year that has been nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie.

View the full list of nominees below:

Worst photo

(Lionsgate)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Cats

The fanatic

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst actor

David Harbor as Hellboy (Summit Entertainment)

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbor, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint

Worst actress

(Images of Aviron)

Hilary Duff, The Haunting or Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst supporting actress

(YouTube / screengrab)

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, cats

Worst supporting role

James Corden, cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, glass

Worst screen combo

Furry orgy: Jason Derulo in Cats

Two half-feline / half-human hairballs, cats

Jason Derulo and his CGI castrated “Ardennes”, cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta and every scenario he accepts

Worst director

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst scenario

Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands

Hellboy, Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst remake, rip-off or follow-up

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst reckless contempt for human life and public property

Dragged over concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

prankster

Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award

(Francois Duhamel / Netflix)

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin

A date for the Razzies has yet to be announced. Follow all coverage of The Independent’s Oscars here.

.