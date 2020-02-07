Cathy Yan on the advice of Patty Jenkins of Wonder Woman

Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan commented on the advice she received from Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins.

Birds of Prey finally plays theaters in theaters around the world and brings the audience the long-awaited return of Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn. Now Birds of Prey joins Patty Jenkins’ record-breaking Wonder Woman as the only two DC Extended Universe films for women.

During an interview with The Wrap, Cathy Yan commented on the advice she received from Patty Jenkins while she was working on Wonder Woman 1984. The director of Birds of Prey added that she is always curious to talk to other directors because the profession can be quite lonely:

“She’s great – there was a lot for us to talk about. I called her all the time and at the same time she was working very much on ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and she gave a lot of good advice. It’s nice to have that companionship “It’s not even just among female directors – directing is actually pretty lonely. There aren’t that many of us and what we do is quite unique, so I’m always very curious to talk to other directors.”

Cathy Yan later commented that she did not speak to Batman v. Superman director Zack Snyder or Suicide Squad helmer. However, the Birds of Prey director heard stories about David Ayer’s approach to the rehearsal period for Suicide Squad by Margot Robbie:

“He worked with actors for a long time, he had a very long rehearsal period with them, so I thought that was really interesting.”

All details about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 are kept secret, but it is said that the movie will follow Diana Gad by Gal Gadot when she comes into conflict with a formidable new opponent named Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wigg, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright. Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on June 4, 2020.

Here is the official summary for Birds of Prey Cathy Yan:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey now plays in theaters.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

