Catherine Zeta-Jones honors Kirk Douglas, More Stars Pay Tribute

Catherine Zeta-Jones touching tribute to her father-in-law Kirk Douglas according to the legendary actor died on Wednesday.

After Michael Douglas announced the death of his father, Hollywood and more flocked to social media to pay tribute to Kirk, including Zeta-Jones, who shared a sweet post on Instagram.

Zeta-Jones wrote a photo of her giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek and wrote: “To my dear Kirk I will love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep softly …”

Mitzi Gaynor, who played alongside Kirk in the 1963 rom-com, “For Love or Money,” wrote: “Bravo Kirk Douglas about an incredible life. Thank you for generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The movie that we made together will always take a special place in my heart. My love for Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas “

“With a broken heart. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and a person, “Seinfeld” star, Jason Alexander, tweeted. “He got better with every passing day. I was so honored to know him. My love for his family. We could use a real Spartacus. #Ripkirkdouglas”

Danny Devito used his humor to honor Kirk. “The inspiring Scalawag,” wrote Devito. “103 years on this earth. That is a beautiful ring! Great association with your husband.”

“Star Trek” actors William Shatner and George Takei both paid homage to Twitter.

“Compassion to the Kirk Douglas family. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!” Shatner wrote, while Takei tweeted: “Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died today at the age of 103. Douglas was an Academy Award-winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was a champion for many charities and lived long and legendary life. He was worshiped and loved, and he will be missed. “

“I wanted to be an actor since I was a second grade child. I played and my mother made a black apron and I played shoemaker. After the show (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. “-Kirk Douglas

The Academy, which for decades honored Kirk with an Oscar as a moral and creative force in the industry, tweeted a photo above of the actor in the iconic 1960 drama, “Spartacus” and shared a quote from Kirk about his love of the craft .

Kirk, born Issur Danielovitch Demsky in 1916, is survived by his nearly 66-year-old husband, Anne Buydens, and three sons, Michael, Joel and Peter. The legendary film star enjoyed relatively good health in the last 24 years of his life after the recovery from a stroke in 1996.

His son Michael, 75, shared the news of his father’s death on Instagram Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote a photo of Kirk. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian person whose dedication to justice and the goals he believed in are a norm for all of us to strive for. “

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a great husband,” he added.

Read on for Michael’s full statement and more tribute to celebrities.

It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies that lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose dedication to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard for all of us to strive for. But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a great father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a great husband. Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday that will always be true. Daddy, I love you so much and I am so proud that I am your son. #KirkDouglas

Bravo Kirk Douglas about an incredible life. Thank you for sharing your wonderful talent with us all so generously. The film we made together will always take a special place in my heart. My love for Anne and your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas

Compassion to the Kirk Douglas family. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and a human. He got better with each passing day. So honored to know him. My love for his family. We can use a real Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas died today at the age of 103. Douglas was an Academy Award-winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was a champion for many charities and lived a long and legendary life. He was worshiped and loved, and he will be missed.

Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That sounds nice! Great hang out with your husband.

Legends never leave us! RIP Kirk Douglas. We grew up watching you. #BePeace

RIP Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103.

Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travel, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6

THE REAL SPARTACUS HAPPENED – we mourn the loss of the “RAGPICKERS SON” THE BIG KIRK DOUGLAS – What a LIFE 103 we mourn and celebrate its loss – Compassion for the pic.twitter.com/vxxEZOZ4Tn family

