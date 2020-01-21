Best stories

In Tequila, the memory of the former mayor of the city of Cathedral, Gregory S. Pettis, remains.

In an article published on Tuesday, the Cathedral City municipal government Facebook page announced that Tequila, Jalisco, the Mexican sister city of Cathedral City, had dedicated a monument in honor of the late Gregory S. Pettis.

The inauguration of the monument took place on January 18, 2020, one year and three days after the death of Pettis, on January 15, 2019.

Members of the Cathedral City Evening Rotary, a club of which Pettis was the president, attended the inauguration of the monument.

The decision was easy for Tequila; its municipal council adopted the resolution unanimously and received the full support of the Rotary Club of Tequila. Pettis has been a strong supporter of the relationship between the two cities over their history of more than 21 years. He also contributed to the Taste of Jalisco festival at Cathedral City, which will return on February 8.

In the United States, Pettis’ memory is well represented in the city he served; The Cathedral City Living Fountain, which is made of Jalisco State granite, and the Rainbow Crossing are both dedicated to honoring Pettis.

