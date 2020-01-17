Cate Blanchett to chair Venice Film Festival jury

Here’s Hollywood actress and producer Cate Blanchett in the limelight as the central is ready to chair the international jury for the competition for the 77th Venice International Film Festival later this year. The actress will be part of the jury that will decide the Golden Lion for best film and several other awards, said The Hollywood Reporter. Isn’t it so exciting at a time when women are ignored at the awards ceremonies, left, right and center?

The decision was taken by the Venice Biennale’s board of directors, chaired by Paolo Baratta, on the recommendation of the festival director Alberto Barbera. While accepting the proposal, Cate said: “Each year I look forward to the selection in Venice and each year it is surprising and distinct. Venice is one of the most atmospheric film festivals in the world – a celebration of the provocative and inspiring medium that is cinema in all its forms. It’s a privilege and a pleasure to be president of this year’s jury. “

Festival director Alberto added: “Cate is not just an icon of contemporary cinema. Her commitment in the artistic and humanitarian fields, as well as her defense of the emancipation of women in a film industry still struggling with male prejudices, made her an inspiration for society as a whole. Her immense talent as an actress, combined with her unique intelligence and her sincere passion for cinema, are the ideal qualities for a jury president. This is not the first time that the star has been on the jury. In 2018, Cate chaired the Cannes Film Festival jury, leading a women’s march to promote gender equality in the film industry. A total of 82 women participated in the event, including Cate, jury members Kristen Stewart and Ava DuVernay, Lea Seydoux, Marion Cotillard, Salma Hayek, Patty Jenkins and many others.

.