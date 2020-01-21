Cat McNamara Previews the Perfect World of Arrow's Spinoff Ep

After months of hearing about Arrow’s planned spin-off to take place in 2040, it was only at the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths that it suddenly seemed completely logical to us.

The entire storyline that has taken place in the last two seasons in 2040 suddenly makes a lot of sense. Although we all wondered how the city was still so saved in the future and if things were really so gloomy, we had no idea that by the time Arrow said goodbye, the whole world would be restarted, and 2040 Star City could still be saved.

That means that when we come back to that previously dark and depressing future in tonight’s episode, it’s now a bright, shiny place where Mia Smoak Queen grew up with everything she wanted, apart from her father.

“In this new reset reality, in 2040, everything has been perfect,” Cat McNamara told us. “There has been no crime and hardship for Mia’s entire life, and she grew up in a world where she didn’t really know much sadness or trauma or darkness in any other way than the fact that her father was not part of her life “

She grew up next to her mother Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards, who returns for next week’s final) and her brother William (Ben Lewis), “in a world where being the daughter of the Green Arrow offers opportunities, and also a lot of responsibility.” She has lived a “very different life” than the Mia we have met in the past two seasons.

“She is still the same smart, cunning, skilled young woman with all opportunities within reach, but not necessarily a passion. She has not yet fully figured out who she wants to be and what she wants to do with her life and that remains her in a kind dissatisfaction. ”

McNamara actually had to learn to play a whole new version of the character she’s been playing for two seasons, which she thought was very interesting and required a lot of cooperation, and a lot of “working backwards”.

“I had to go, okay, it’s the same young woman, but in these new circumstances, and what does that mean for her as a character, what does that mean for the way she behaves herself and the way she interacts with other people, and the way she lives her life? “she said. “In that sense it was really an interesting journey of discovery.”

Mia recovers her memory from her previous life in the episode, which gives her a whole bunch of problems, and a whole new set of instincts and memories to deal with.

“They are really two separate people who live in the same body,” says McNamara. “She has both sets of memories, both realities to which she is emotionally attached, since she has experienced them both. And what it does is throw her in the face with all this trauma and this relationship with her father, and also with the joy to be a hero, to feel that haste and the passion and the fire that she has never felt, but also the loss and tragedy and the sacrifice that comes with it. ”

After we see tonight’s spin-off episode (which really fits the show as a whole, for those who were worried), only the serial final is left.

“It’s so beautiful and so well done,” McNamara said about the end of the show. “It really does everything honor what (Stephen Amell), and everything the show has built, and the Arrowverse as a whole. It was great to see how many people borrowed a hand and came out of the woodwork to make the final really special, and I think the audience will really love it, because we can really make the loose ends we can , and look at the future of so many characters, and also to go back to those moments of nostalgia and those character relationships and really take a look at what Oliver has done and what the show has meant for people, and what the journey has been like , and the effect that Oliver Queen, the character, has had on the entire world. ”

You can see the first photos from the final below, including the long-awaited return of Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak Queen.

Arrow is broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the CW, for another week.