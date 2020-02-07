Cat burglary! Feline is caught red-handed for stealing socks and underwear

Jasper, a Burmese cat, was caught red-handed when one of the neighbors saw him ‘cat’ with his socks and sly running away.



Image for representation purposes / Reuters only.

In an otherwise ‘amusing’ incident, a sneaky cat was recently caught for a long-term break-in in Sumner, USA.

Jasper, a Burmese cat, was caught red-handed when one of the neighbors saw him ‘cat’ with his socks and sly running away.

According to reports, the owner, Mrs. Kristiansen, said the incident struck her when she saw her own pair of socks, swimmers, gloves, underwear mysteriously disappear, and other items that were not hers were on her way just before Christmas.

“To be honest it was pretty funny, it was funny,” Mrs. Kritiansen told the Otago Daily Times.

Now Mrs. Kristiansen and her daughter are trying to reach every neighbor to return their missing items that have been in their home because of the cat theft.

The duo even went to the Sumner Community Group on Facebook to share the incident and asked their neighbors to contact them to get their stolen items back, with one person reported to have claimed a pair of garden gloves, followed by a others are missing underwear and socks.

The family also believes that these items may have been stolen from houses up to two blocks away from their occupant!

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.