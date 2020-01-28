ORLANDO, Fla. – It happens. Everyone stays calm.

The cast of the hit TV series The office is coming to MegaCon Orlando, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Leslie Baker (Stanley Hudson), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez) perform.

The Dunder Mifflin team joins a lineup that includes the following Brendan FraserChristina Ricci, Giancarlo Esposito, Weird Al Yankovic and Joonas Suotamo.

Saved from the bell The cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will also gather at the congress.

In addition to appearances by celebrities, MegaCon includes panels, workshops, cosplay competitions, shopping and much more.

MegaCon Orlando takes place April 16-19 at the Orange County Convention Center.

