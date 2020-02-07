Cast for “Friends” Reunion: How much do they earn with HBO MAX?

If you’re a member of the Friends cast, you’ve largely made it. All six actors are said to make $ 20 million a year from repetitions alone. However, this is not a reason to refuse the salary for reuniting friends – it may be pale in comparison, but who are we kidding? It’s still a pretty penny.

While there was relative radio silence about when exactly we can expect the Friends Reunion to start on HBO Max (after all, the streaming service won’t start until May 2020), we finally know more about the details of the business, darling. Several branches recently reported salary information for all six performers. But how much are we talking about?

Well, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry can all expect the reunification special, which is scheduled as an hour-long episode without a script on HBO’s new platform, to range between 2.5 and will cost $ 4 million.

If you think this is a significant amount to show up, wait until you hear how much the Friends cast earned when the show was still going on: in season three, the stars are said to have been around 75,000 US dollars paid episode, $ 85,000 in season four, $ 100,000 in season five, $ 125,000 in season six, $ 750,000 in season seven and eight, and $ 1 million per episode in season nine and ten.

So if you ask us, we think the forecast rate for reuniting friends will depend more on the top end of the scale – after all, these hot shots are used to big money (and let’s face it, it’s not worth it) Nostalgia?)

However, the HBO Max team doesn’t seem so sure. According to Marta Kauffman, one of the original inventors of the sitcom, the reunification of the friends was anything but smooth. At the 2020 Producers Guild Awards in January, she told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s complicated. It’s very complicated” when it comes to working with HBO Max. “It’s all. It is a very complicated thing. “

We’re currently sticking to what actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on the show and was currently on Instagram, had to say on Twitter last week. “Good news is coming …” he wrote. Hopefully it is the kind of confirmation we need.