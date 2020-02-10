Cassowary searches in his video “Belt Notch!” According to meaning in the desert

Anyone who has a catastrophic connection with Tinder will undermine Cassowary’s dramatic and somewhat cheeky new video. The LA-based artist lets his frustrations arise with plush vocals and a free-running style via jazz funk saxophone and an airy R&B beat. Cassowary, who contributed to Earl Sweatshirt’s album in 2015 I don’t like shit, I don’t go outsidesets the relaxed tone of “Belt Notch!” with a Hollywood-style video showing the high stakes of the dating world through the eyes of a woman who takes drastic measures.

Cassowary emailed The FADER: “I wrote the song when I rejoined the dating scene after a relationship. Belt Notch is about wanting more from a one night stand and looking for love in the wrong places, like two people. The thought that you are marked as a trophy is widespread in communities where heartless dating apps and surface level interactions prevail. Set this “quick draw” high Noon “portrays situations that I was going through at the time. My villain, who can be seen with lots of hand-made notches on her belt, takes the belt to the proverb to another level and seems to make a notch for it. She is loosely inspired by Kissin ‘ Kate Barlow out holes by Louis Sachar. ”

Cassowary’s self-titled debut with the previous single “She Funked Me” will be released on April 24th and can be pre-ordered.

Preview picture of Kristy Benjamin.