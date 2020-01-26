Casey Batchelor gives birth to the second baby and takes a first look at the newborn

Casey Batchelor has announced that she gave birth to her second baby with an adorable Instagram post.

The brunette beauty greeted her second child with boyfriend Dane Goodson.

The 35-year-old went to Instagram to share the news that she was a bit busy, but welcomed her new baby on January 22nd.

In addition to the delightful snap of her new child’s hand, she wrote:

“So I was a bit busy … On January 22nd, 2020 we became a family of four.”

“1- dad + princess 1. 2- mom + princess 2”.

The healthy snapshot is also “when three became four”.

The stunner then told the fans that they shouldn’t expect to see more updates because she wants to take the time to relax and enjoy the special time with her newborn.

She added, “I won’t be very active here for a while because I enjoy my baby bladder and recover.”

Casey’s Instagram comment section is already overflowing with congratulations from enthusiastic fans who are committed to the new mom to share more snapshots.

“Congratulations Casey. So adorable. Please let us know a little more!” asked a fan.

While another follower wrote: “So happy for you. Wonderful!”.

“Please share a picture of the baby’s face! Please, please, please!”.