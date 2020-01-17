Carroll County man arrested after search for methamphetamine and firearms

CARROLL COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – Tactical teams and drug investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the Dugspur section of Carroll County on Thursday evening.

During the investigation, several firearms, including long guns and handguns, as well as digital scales, bags and methamphetamine were found.

A market value of $ 2,000 of the methamphetamine was seized.

Edward “Mo” branch at 392 Buffalo Road was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of distributing 10 grams or more and possession of firearms while in possession of a schedule drug II.

The branch is being held without bail pending indictment in the Carroll County General District Court.

Additional fees are pending.

