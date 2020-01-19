Caroline Flack wants to end the comeback of the party girls after her arrest

Caroline Flack has vowed to change her life and is planning a massive comeback after being attacked last month.

The 41-year-old television host shocked fans in December when it was revealed that she had been arrested after an incident at her home in North London that allegedly attacked her friend, 27-year-old tennis player Lewis Burton.

The star is now planning to regain control of her life after she pleaded guilty to no charge three weeks ago during a court hearing.

Caroline will leave her party girl lifestyle behind and live more relaxed as she plans to be as far away from the shock events of the past month as possible.

Caroline Flack appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on December 23 last year

“Caroline avoided the usual celebrity hangouts. She went on long hikes, read, did yoga, and took care of herself with spa treatments, healthy food, and lots of sleep,” a source told The Sun.

“She is more interested than ever in leaving the city and escaping the stress,” added the source.

Caroline flew to Los Angeles in late 2019 to “take revenge” after her court appearance on December 23.

It is believed that Caroline shed her partygoer image after her arrest

Her television career has faltered since reports of the alleged attack surfaced – and the star was forced to give up the Winter Love Island venue this month as part of the scandal.

She was replaced by 34-year-old Irish presenter Laura Whitmore. It is generally believed that Caroline left the door open to host the show again in a later series.

The fans are confident that Caroline will return to Love Island soon

Caroline will be on trial again in March – while the police released a statement regarding her original arrest in December, exposing the host: “Was charged with assault on Friday, December 13th.”

In the meantime, many Love Island fans have complained of their absence in the current season of the show – with fans going to Twitter to explain that the show is “not the same” without them.