Caroline Flack made a brave face during the defiant trip as she prepared for the court

Caroline Flack showed a brave face on a defiant trip to London last week, according to body language expert Judi James.

Former Love Island presenter, 40, is scheduled to stand trial next month for an alleged attack on her boyfriend Lewis Buton in December.

Caroline, who rejects a personal charge, disappeared after Christmas for a long vacation, but broke cover last week.

She imagined her pounding on the sidewalk in a gym top and leggings with her pilot glasses in front of her eyes.

Judi James analyzed Caroline’s stance and revealed that she made a dramatic statement as she prepared to “fight” in court.

She explained: “There are understandably mixed messages from Caroline’s body language.

Caroline Flack was spotted in London last week

(Image: Paul / SplashNews.com)

Body language expert Judi James says Caroline challenged herself

(Image: Paul / SplashNews.com)

“First, there is a desire to hide, and an indication of vulnerability, that her hands are in the belly pockets of her exercise machine and that she hides her eyes, even though such sunglasses are actually pretty useless walking because they are not in style, that usually stays in place.

“Caroline’s eyes would provide the true revelation of her emotions. So what we have left is more bravado and projected messaging.

“Her hair is tied into a bun and creates the desire to look strong and resilient.

She was wearing fitness equipment but was not ready to run

(Image: Paul / SplashNews.com)

She looked grim as she walked through the city

(Image: Paul / SplashNews.com)

“Ok, it’s ideal for running, but not as high on her head as she is wearing here. So there is an indication that she could prepare for the fight.

“Her” smile “looks sad, however, more like a mouth with her lips closed than something that borders on happiness, although the fact that she does it suggests the desire to be brave.”

Caroline has reportedly given up alcohol to change her life and is sticking to a healthy new regime.

A source near the star reported The Sun on Sunday: “Caroline has had no alcohol since Christmas and went to the gym every day.

It is the first time that Caroline has been seen since she disappeared after Christmas

(Image: Paul / SplashNews.com)

“She is in much better shape physically and mentally.”

Caroline resigned from her job as a Love Island presenter to focus on her trial and was replaced by Laura Whitmore.

Caroline is said to have attacked her boyfriend Lewis in an early morning attack at her home in North London.

Video is loading

Video not available

Click to play

Touch to play

The video starts in8Cancel

Play Now

Police officers who were taking part in the scene at the time described what they found as a kind of “horror film”.

Caroline did not plead guilty when she appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court last month.

She will be brought to justice in March.

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us directly on 0207 29 33033