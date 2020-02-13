Caroline Flack left Instagram comment from friend Lewis Burton

Lewis has been with Caroline (Photo: PA)

Caroline Flack’s friend Lewis Burton has reportedly commented on a photo of the rising star, prior to her mistreatment trial.

27-year-old Lewis openly supports 40-year-old Caroline, since she was arrested in December 2019 on suspicion of abuse and often shared photos of her on his Instagram story.

And the former tennis pro again reached his girlfriend – despite the fact that Caroline was banned from contacting Lewis as part of her bail.

In a screenshot from Mail Online, Lewis left a comment under a video from Mollie Grosberg, in which Caroline tried to climb a wall at The Castle Climbing Center.

The former host of Love Island struggled seriously when she tried to figure out where to put her foot – with TV producer Mollie with the clip: “We are professional climbers #healthiswealth.”

In a now deleted comment, Lewis wrote, “You both useless (sic),” with a heart emoji.

This is the first public comment Burton made about the TV star because he denied that they had split up last month.

Caroline is currently on bail and waiting for the trial to begin on March 4 after she pleaded not being guilty of attacking Lewis.

She is accused of beating Lewis over with a lamp, with Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court hearing a 999 call in which Burton reportedly said, “She was trying to kill me, mate.”

The couple is still together (Photo: INSTAGRAM)

Lewis, however, denied that he was hit with a lamp and wrote on his Instagram story after her trial: “It’s heartbreaking that I can’t see my girlfriend at Christmas. What I saw today was terrible.

“She didn’t hit me with a light … Quarrels happen every day in every relationship. Dismissed, I cannot protect her now. “

The court also heard that Burton would not support the prosecution during the trial.

More: Caroline Flack



Following reports she had divorced from Lewis, Caroline said she would speak out while writing on her Instagram story: “I’m going to speak today … the lives of me and my family are no longer suitable for entertainment and gossip (sic). “

However, she has never followed a statement.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Flack’s representative for comments.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: KSI calls for slow thai “punished” after comments from Katherine Ryan and fight at NME Awards

MORE: Rebekah Vardy sheds tears over the line of Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie: “The stress brought me to the hospital three times”