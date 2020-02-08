Carolina Panthers organizes prom of S.C. high school destroyed by tornado

Jim Dedmon-USA Sport TODAY

The Carolina Panthers have met an enormous need in their community.

North Central High School in South Carolina was destroyed by a tornado a few weeks ago, and according to WIS News the Panthers intervened to help the students by organizing the junior and senior prom in March.

Students arrived in their auditorium on Friday and were surprised by “Panthers-themed music and light”, along with the announcement that the NFL franchise would organize the ball at the indoor practice facility of Panthers’ Atrium Health Dome on Monday, March 30.

It was not surprising that students were fascinated: “I was speechless, I was shocked,” said Star Shaw, a senior. “I was like that, our senior prom is going to Charlotte at the Carolina practice stadium?! That is unbelievable. “

In addition to organizing the ball, the Panthers donated equipment to the hall, along with 50 used practice uniforms worn by Panthers star players. And to top it all off, the team will charter all students who go to the ball in March, and the school shows them up late the next day.

Quite a great story. Children who thought their ball was ruined now have an experience to remember for the rest of their lives.