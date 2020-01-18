By watching the replay, you could immediately say that it was serious. Carolina Hurricanes star defenseman Dougie Hamilton and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Stenlund tied for a puck along the boards Thursday night, making Hamilton go awkwardly backwards on his left leg. He immediately called the referee, who stopped the game, when Hamilton appeared to speak, “I think I broke my leg.”

The Hurricanes announced the following day that Hamilton’s fears had been confirmed – he is a broken left fibula. He will have to be evaluated before we have an idea of ​​how long he will be absent from training, but it does not take a medical expert to know that he will miss a serious moment.

The news is heartbreaking for Hamilton, his teammates, Hurricane fans and everyone else involved. The 26-year-old has found a home with the Hurricanes and is in the middle of the best season of his career. Of all NHL defensemen, he ranks first in shots (170), second in goals (14), second in plus-minus (plus-30) and fourth in points (40) – the all in just 47 games. Hamilton really had a year of Norris Trophy caliber and was arguably the Hurricanes MVP in the first half of the season.

Not only is he an invaluable hockey player, but he is also very present in the locker room and fan favorite in Carolina. He is a very popular teammate, and much of his recovery will likely be spent away from the group as the Hurricanes continue to focus on the challenges ahead.

Carolina Hurricanes defender Dougie Hamilton (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Broken leg bones are one of the scariest injuries for a professional hockey player, as they can be a long-term condition, even years after a break. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos suffered a fractured tibia, the larger of the two lower leg bones, in November 2013. With a titanium rod inserted into his leg, it took years regain speed and hit the score. Fortunately for Hamilton, a broken fibula is easier to repair and generally faster to recover.

It’s more comparable to the injury that New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad suffered in the 2016-17 season. Like Hamilton, he tangled his skates with an opposing player and crashed heavily on the boards, breaking his fibula. He spent about eight weeks recovering but seemed to be back in shape quickly and has been one of the Rangers’ best players for the past two years. Hoping for a similar recovery schedule, Hamilton may be able to return in time for the playoffs.

Jaccob Slavin appointed to replace stars

Hamilton’s injury leaves the Hurricanes without a star representative, and as the metropolitan division needs a replacement, Hamilton’s blue line partner Jaccob Slavin will receive the green light. It’s bittersweet for Slavin, who will attend his first all-star game at the age of 25 in place of his teammate and friend.

Slavin was often touted as one of the hidden stars in the league, but the secret was revealed last season when he helped pilot the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals. This season, Slavin has 22 points in 47 games and leads the Hurricanes in time on ice at equal strength (TOI). He is Carolina’s must-have guy in almost any situation, and now with Hamilton sidelined, he will see his responsibilities increase even more over time with power play.

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Hurricanes’ top two units have been quarterbacks by Hamilton and Jake Gardiner this season, but Slavin has shown flashes of his understated attack, although he has been used in a more homely role. Slavin doesn’t have the booming shot that Hamilton is equipped with, but he is an exceptionally intelligent player. Offensively, he excelled at moving the puck smoothly, preparing his teammates with deceptive shots and making floating shots in the perfect areas for deflections.

Slavin will also get a new defense partner for the first time this season with Hamilton in the long term. The # 1 candidate for the job is likely Brett Pesce, another of the Hurricanes’ supporters who have been arrested. Slavin and Pesce have each been with the Hurricanes for five seasons and know each other fairly well, having played in tandem for several years. They both play among the best hockey in their careers and together they form the strongest duo to stifle the opposition’s offense.

Gardiner’s time to shine

The transition to the Raleigh market was not an easy one for Jake Gardiner, who spent eight seasons under the microscope with the Toronto Maple Leafs. On the defensive side, Gardiner was weak and his sense of scoring also disappeared, which resulted in a big decrease in responsibilities compared to what he was normally used to. Gardiner had never averaged less than 20 minutes of YOU in his career until this season, where he only recorded 16:14 per game.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour has been selective in his use of Gardiner, who has often played the fifth defending role with Haydn Fleury or Trevor van Riemsdyk. But it will change. With Hamilton out of the lineup, Gardiner’s ice time is guaranteed to increase in a permanent role among the top four, and as far as power play is concerned, there may be a promotion going on.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (Photo by Greg Thompson / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From now on, the # 1 power play unit needs a quarterback, and it will be Gardiner’s job to lose. He is the only other defenseman other than Hamilton who has seen regular playing time this season, and despite his difficulties with the Hurricanes, he is the most attacking defenseman left on Carolina’s list.

In Toronto, Gardiner was a 40-50 point defenseman, but had only 13 points in 47 games with the Hurricanes. It’s his time – the opportunity to prove that he is worthy of the $ 16 million, four-year contract he signed as a free agent in the summer. However, if he remains ineffective offensively and the power play suffers without Hamilton, this can be a short leash for Gardiner as Slavin continues to prowl away.

Haydn Fleury’s last opportunity?

Everyone changes composition as Hamilton’s workload spreads to teammates, including Fleury, 23. A former seventh choice in 2014, Fleury has scratched and scratched while trying to stay in the Hurricanes’ lineup for the past three years and still hasn’t been able to get rid of the label of seventh defenseman.

Haydn Fleury, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now the Hurricanes are six NHL defenders for the foreseeable future, and this is the opportunity Fleury needed. He was renewed on a one-year contract during the summer, but he was a zero for half of the Hurricanes’ games. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and negotiating a new contract can be difficult for him without much of the 2019-2020 resume.

He shares playing time with van Riemsdyk, whose contract also expires after this season, but Brind’Amour will now have the chance to present them both in important roles. This could be a pivotal moment in the careers of both players, as it seems likely that one will stay and the other will leave once this season is over.

Hurricanes have reinforcements in miners

One of the reasons why Fleury and van Riemsdyk can be consumed is the talent of the blue line that the Hurricanes are preparing in the AHL. Jake Bean, Roland McKeown, Gustav Forsling and Chase Priskie are all viable candidates to replace Hurricane programming if they need an additional man.

The Charlotte Checkers are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games. Their defenders accumulate points, led by Bean, of which 27 points in 37 games is second on the Ladies. Priskie, the 23-year-old former Bobcat from Quinnipiac, has had a great rookie season with 22 points in 38 games. If the Hurricanes are looking for a more defensive defender, McKeown is a good choice for playing a little more of a sturdy style.

The Hurricanes are well prepared to deal with injuries to their rear end, but Hamilton is an impossible-to-replace part. His injury could even be a defining moment for the season, as the “Canes face one of the toughest schedules of all NHL teams in their last 35 games.

No team is ever immune to injury, and the Hurricanes have been lucky this season by staying generally healthy. But if this team is really a threat to the Stanley Cup, they will simply have to find a way to overcome the obstacle, and that will require contributions from each player who will see an increased role in the absence of Hamilton.