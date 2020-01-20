Carolina Hurricanes have trading options to close Dougie Hamilton's hole

After suffering a fibula fracture on January 16, Dougie Hamilton has undergone surgery and will be unavailable indefinitely. With only about two and a half months left in the regular season, it’s safe to say that Hamilton won’t be back until the playoffs start. Should the Carolina Hurricanes turn to the commercial market to replace it before the deadline?

Realistically, the team will not be able to replace the production of the Norris trophy that Hamilton provided before his injury. His 14 goals and 40 points were third and fourth respectively on the Hurricanes. These 40 points place him tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen.

Dougie Hamilton’s injury could hinder Hurricane playoff chances in close race (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps most importantly, the 6-foot-6 defenseman registered a ridiculous 58.1 Corsi percentage and 58.7 goals expected for a 5-5 percentage. Hamilton is a key contributor to both the power play and killing units. He was truly one of the most important pieces of Carolina’s success this season.

While the Hurricanes are likely to try to replace Hamilton in the organization to begin with, a tight race for the Eastern Conference playoffs may force them to turn to the commercial market for help on the line blue. With an additional choice in each of the first, second and third rounds of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, they can certainly afford to acquire new talent.

Brad Hunt – Minnesota Wild

If the Hurricanes are looking for a super affordable replacement, they should try to keep Brad Hunt away from the Minnesota Wild. Not only did he carry an almost insignificant hit of $ 700,000, but he was also contracted for another season; it would easily integrate into the Hurricanes’ payroll and give them cheap depth for next season.

In addition to his friendly contract with the team, the 31-year-old is also in the middle of a career season. Hunt scored 15 points with a career high of seven goals and is just three points from his best career record of 18 in 2017-18.

Brad Hunt’s friendly contract could attract many suitors (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Hunt has been a healthy number advantage contributor for the past several years, scoring at least eight man-advantage points in each of the past three seasons. Although he did not provide any assistance in eliminating the penalties, Hunt recorded expected targets for a percentage slightly below 55%.

The 5’9-inch defenseman has averaged only 15:38 of ice time in the past three seasons, so he wouldn’t be exactly in the lead role. However, it can be a solid piece from the bottom pair that would give the Hurricanes better depth and more attack from the defensive group.

Zach Bogosian – Buffalo Sabers

If the Hurricanes are looking for a pure rental piece, Zach Bogosian might be a good choice. He is also readily available as he requested a trade with the Buffalo Sabers in December.

After averaging nearly 22 minutes per game in his first 11 seasons, Bogosian skates only 16:49 per game this season. As a result, he has only collected five points in 18 games since returning from an off-season hip operation. Bogosian’s 45.6 Corsi percentage leaves much to be desired, but he was moved throughout the defensive formation and did not settle with any of his teammates. It is clear that a change of scenery is necessary.

Zach Bogosian is ready for a fresh start (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 29-year-old is the opposite of Hunt in the sense that he provides very little power play but can join the Hurricanes’ penalty shootout unit. Bogosian’s ceiling is also much higher, at around $ 5.1 million. Still, the Hurricanes could make the money work if Buffalo is willing to keep a certain salary or by placing Hamilton on the long-term casualty reserve to do some magic.

Alec Martinez – Los Angeles Kings

Last week, Pierre Lebrun of the Athletic escaped a Hurricanes potential interest in Alec Martinez. Now, with Hamilton’s injury, the likelihood of that has increased dramatically.

It looks like the Kings are again ready to move a blueliner over time, with veteran Alec Martinez available. With a year and a half remaining on his contract, this guarantees the team that acquired it before the trade deadline of February 24, at least two playoffs with Martinez in the fold.

With a cap of $ 4 million and the fact that left-hander Martinez can play on both sides, there is obvious appeal, including his championship pedigree.

Although it may be too early to identify the teams of interest, I have questions about Carolina. The Hurricanes have debated internally about the merits of a stabilizing defensive presence. However, such a decision would also require that a D man be moved to welcome Martinez.

LeBrun: Kings ready to deal with Martinez, senators remain patient with Pageau and other commercial rumors “, The Athletic, 13/01/2020

Martinez is a double Stanley Cup champion who would immediately bring another experienced and experienced voice to the locker room. The 32-year-old Michigan native has only six points this season, but posted five consecutive 20-point campaigns before the Los Angeles Kings began to collapse.

Alec Martinez’s playoff experience may intrigue many playoff contenders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Martinez is a minute eater, averaging at least 21 minutes of ice time per game in each of the past five seasons. He has also blocked more than 750 shots since the start of the 2015-16 campaign. In addition to this, Martinez can contribute to the benefit of man and help in the killing.

His $ 4 million cap is manageable, but he has another season under contract. The Hurricanes may not want to be tied to another blue line contract next season, but that would be good insurance in case Trevor van Riemsdyk or Joel Edmundson leaves this off-season.

Martinez might be the best candidate for the Hurricanes, but with the salary cap in mind, Hunt is probably the best choice. The Wild may want to hang on to Hunt for next season, so Carolina should probably pay a little too much to convince them to let go. Anyone who buys the Hurricanes will certainly have big shoes to fill in the absence of Hamilton.