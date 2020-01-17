By The Canadian Press January 17, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. – Carolina Hurricane star defender Dougie Hamilton has a broken left leg.

The team announced Friday that Hamilton had a fibula fracture Thursday night in Columbus. He was injured in the second period chasing a puck along the wall in the neutral zone when he was tangled with Kevin Stenlund of Columbus. He fell awkwardly, his leg bent under him. He did not return to the game.

The Hurricanes said team doctors are assessing 26-year-old Hamilton and a recovery schedule will be known later on Friday.

Hamilton has 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 games this season. This rank was tied for second in goals and fourth in points (40) for all NHL defensemen. He was a week away from his first NHL All-Star weekend in St. Louis.

