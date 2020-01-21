The conference is an annual source of wrestling among ACC media and fans. It will publish the soccer game plan for 2020 tomorrow – and is behind the Power Five brothers for the umpteenth year in a row.

There’s really no reason why ACC releases plans so late or with so little fanfare. The release appears to be tailored to the new ACC network, but a press release will appear sometime tomorrow.

Given that we know the league’s cross-departmental matchup rotation for the next 10 to 12 years, that Notre Dame’s appointments are on the schedule and non-conference games are scheduled 15 to 20 years in advance in some cases it is not difficult for us the ACC to make this an event.

Unfortunately we are here.

We know the four non-conference dates of the heels (in bold below) and their eight ACC opponents as follows:

Home: Georgia Tech, Pitt, NC, Virginia Tech

Path: Boston College, Duke, Miami, Virginia

Let’s see if it can be derived what a schedule could look like:

September 3 or 4 at UCF: We’re already on the schedule, but don’t know if it’s Thursday or Friday night until ESPN releases its early schedule in May. Since Ohio State / Minnesota is announced as the start on Thursday evening, I can see the heels as the headliner of the Friday evening card.

September 12 against Auburn (in Atlanta): The trend “opening week neutral-site” extends to week 2 this year. I don’t like it.

September 19 – James Madison: I also don’t like it when the FCS opponent is the multiple runner-up.

September 26 – Pitt: There seems to be a tendency for the heels to pick up the panthers early in the season and travel to Pittsburgh late in the season.

2./3. October at Boston College: Carolina hasn’t had the bad luck of playing a conference game on a Friday night, and a sleepy one in Chestnut Hill seems to be an option. I could also see this game fall on November, but the league seems to be trying more often at the beginning of the season to try to turn off non-division rotating games.

October 10 in Miami: Another difficult task to no longer contest the Heels and Canes in November since Miami joined the ACC.

October 17 – BYE: The perfect time to meet again, also the perfect time to spend an autumn Saturday at the Kenan Stadium. Irresistible power, hit immovable object.

October 24 – Virginia Tech: I mean, that goes well with the heels. It would be ideal to get the hokies off their feet.

October 31 in Virginia: Given the years of Scott Stadium PTSD, it makes sense to play this game on Halloween. You could persuade me to turn the two games around in Virginia, but doubt that the ACC will saddle up on three consecutive street games.

November 7 – UConn: Where the beautiful time of the noon starts. My biggest complaint about this season’s schedule is that there will be no “ACC / SoCon Challenge game” to end rivalry games.

November 14th at Duke: This was previously a game on Thursday night (let’s not talk about the end of Larry Fedora ending in 2016) so we could see how the heels get this treatment.

November 21 – Georgia Tech: Tech gets the shaft here – their non-conference is set in stone, between a visit to Notre Dame and a trip to Athens. Ouch.

November 28 – N.C. State: 41-10 was just the beginning.

I have tried to make sure that none of the ACC opponents on the weekends I scheduled them for had games outside of the conference, so it is your responsibility, dear reader: tell me what I did wrong below !