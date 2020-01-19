Carnival Ship Man off Puerto Rico - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 19, 2020

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WSVN) – A U.S. Coast Guard has flown a man off a cruise ship after a medical emergency off the coast of Puerto Rico.

The newly released video shows the helicopter crew of the coast guard Borinquen MH-65, which soars above the carnival pride on Thursday.

Officials said the station received a request for a Medevac when the ship was about 230 miles north of San Juan.

According to the application, the 34-year-old patient needed medical help and further medical care

The coast guard crew hit the ship about 75 kilometers north of San Juan and safely transported the man to the emergency services, who took him to a local hospital in the island’s capital.

