“Carly Rae Jepsen returns with a crisp pop anthem

Carly Rae Jepsen blesses New Music Friday with a typical cheeky bop called “Let’s Be Friends”. Produced by Christopher J. Baran and Ben Romansthe Canadian pop star delivers a different kind of separation anthem. For starters, it’s not particularly bitter. But it is certain that it conveys the message. “Call your persuasions, I feel like you don’t know what to say,” she begins the song. “It’s an occasion for a black dress, nobody dies – it’s dinner, not a date.” CRJ drops the bomb.

“Let’s be friends who never speak again, it’s cool,” cooed the committed hit maker in the chorus. “We can just pretend we’re friends and never speak again.” Ouch. What inspired the track? “Let’s Be Friends” is about the little lie that we all share to alleviate the blow of a breakup, “Carly reveals in the press release.” On Valentine’s Day, I prefer to just tear off the plasters. We never see each other! “Hopefully the pop icon” Let’s Be Friends “will add to the setlist of upcoming tour dates. Listen below.

