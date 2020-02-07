Carly Rae Jepsen, Christine and the Queens & More

<noscript><iframe src="https://themuse.jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-T_OYT396cYw&start=0" data-chomp-id="T_OYT396cYw" data-recommend-id="youtube://T_OYT396cYw" id="youtube-T_OYT396cYw" data-recommended="true" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Y / NY / N is a guide to music releases of the week based on our highly scientific, non-subjective yes / no rating system.

With a gun to my head I would probably say yes: Carly Rae Jepsen, “Let’s be Friends” – I really enjoyed last year’s Dedicated, which felt like a necessary evolution in Jepsen’s pastry noise. “Let’s be Friends”, meanwhile, it sounds like the singer has creatively stepped back three steps and gilded himself with elements of 2012’s Kiss. That is still my favorite Jepsen album, but this would probably be a b-side at best, a la the two “Guitar String / Wedding Ring”. Yet I will probably listen to this again and again, until it sounds less like something in a Super Bowl commercial and more like the Carly Rae Jepsen who has remained a pioneer in modern pop music. —Joan Summers

Y: Christine and the Queens, “People, I’ve been sad” – I may limit myself here, but is there anything better than a sparkling, bilingual pop song about being sad? This song comes out well – leaves little to interpretation. Sometimes mystery undermines the message and melancholy is not lacking here. —Maria Sherman

Certainly: Låpsley, “Womxn” – I no longer have to be competent, but if that is the way that Låpsley is chosen to occupy in 2020, so be it! It is not bad at all, but it certainly exists in the spirit of pop songs that feel that they are only written to be licensed for a hit Netflix show. There are greater crimes! -MRS

It’s fun: Kesha, “High Road” – The original Kesha can now get on the phone right away, but she would rather speak it out personally. Why? Because she takes the “High Road”! The title track of her fourth full-length LP is “Tik Tok” for those who have been tried – a sung song for the sole purpose of arousing joy. Funny, I forgot that sometimes music can only be fun for fun. -MRS

OK: Lil Nas X, “Rodeo”, feat. Nas (video) – My favorite Twitter-loving young king made his own little green-tinted version of a “Thriller” that is less than three minutes long and you know what? It’s very Lil Nas X … I love his pointy Bowser summit and street dancing, although I can’t help hearing “Old Town Road” in all his music. That is the burden of making an eternal earwig. – Clover Hope

Y: Bat for Lashes, “Boys of Summer (Live)” – Who knew that we needed Natasha Khan to sing a fairly simple cover (about a stripped-down arrangement) of the hit by Don Henley from 1984. Not me, but I’m happy to be here, anyway. And while we are busy, let’s take a short break to greet Bat for the other recent beautiful live covers that didn’t make her a new live EP. Here is Roy Orbison’s “I Drove All Night”:

And here is Kate Bush’s work, “This woman’s work.” This work is particularly moving because of the obvious influence of Bush on Khan’s catalog, which she recognizes in her intro. “This is from someone I can’t really explain what she means to me, but you know it.” And they know it. The first two agreements are enough to make a substantial part of the audience cheer.

Anyway, Bat for Lashes forever. —Rich Juzwiak

