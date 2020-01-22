Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti tried to put a brave face in the face of his team’s additional time collapse in a 2-2 draw at home against Newcastle by noting that he lost a 3-0 Champions League final.

His team was crossing thanks to Moise Kean’s first goal for the club and the tenth blow of the Dominic Calvert-Lewin League in four minutes for strikes, but Magpies’ substitute Florian Lejeune somehow conjured two goals in 102 seconds , one an aerial shot, the second a stir of goalmouth, also his first goals for the club, to snatch a point.

Ancelotti, whose AC Milan team lost the 2005 European Cup final to Liverpool after having been three ahead at the break, had no explanation.

“I think there are things in football that are unpredictable,” said the Italian. “Until the first goal, nobody could think that they could draw the game and me too. We play well, but you must accept the result because sometimes in football things happen that you cannot control. Of course, the players are really sad right now, but I told them that I have more experience, I told them that I lost the Champions League final by winning 3-0, so it can happen sometimes. “

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, who had nine veteran players per injury, was literally inventing things as he advanced with his substitutions at the end of the game, playing people out of position while trying to manage his resources. But he was happy with Lejeune after Eibar’s signature for £ 8.7 million in 2017 found the network at its 43rd appearance.

“We are good at injury time! With the problems we had, it was a difficult night for us,” Bruce said. “I honestly believed that when I brought people and played out of position, it could be said that it was the best we played in the game. Writing down twice was that little luck you sometimes need. You can’t blame them, since they’ve done it too often.

“There is no doubt that we were the second best for large pieces, but they stayed there. All they didn’t do was give up and somehow they got a reward. I ask the players to play out of position: a central half in the center of the field, a midfielder in front. If someone deserved a couple of goals, Flo was great with the problems he had in his career at Newcastle. “

