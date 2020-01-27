Carefully watch a winter storm blog

Our last round of snow hasn’t melted yet, and here we look at the chance of a fresh blanket of snow late Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. It won’t be much, probably less than an inch, but there is a small chance that some areas will take up to two inches of fresh snow.

The area in the Bullseye for this next winter is the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas. Check out the latest weather warnings that include a winter storm clock that starts in late Monday and ends on Tuesday afternoon.

Travel between Wichita and Dodge City is not recommended. This will be heavy, wet snow that will quickly accumulate and cover roads and highways. Up to 30 cm of snow can fall into the surveillance area. And it should start snowing by midnight. On Tuesday morning, the snowfall rate can reach two inches per hour.

Below you will find a current surface map that is valid on Monday afternoon. The storm started on the border between New Mexico and Texas. It is predicted to go along the Oklahoma-Texas border between Monday evening and Wednesday morning.

Colder air (22 ° at Sioux Falls) north of the low is drawn into the storm system. At the same time, the storm draws moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This combination should result in a widespread area with accumulating, heavy, wet snow.

This is how the surface map and the radar should look on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. As you can see below, the blizzard is at full tilt at this point. This is when the snowfall rate in southwest Kansas could reach two inches per hour. It rains further south and further north a second snow area will develop in western Kansas and western Nebraska.

Look back at the map above. Do you see the snow area near North Platte, Nebraska? This secondary snow area will merge with the larger storm over Texas. This should happen late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning. This area of ​​light snow will glide over Kansas and Nebraska and move to the Kansas City subway early Wednesday morning.

Here is a radar simulation for Wednesday at 2 a.m.

It could start snowing in Kansas City early Tuesday evening, but the snow accumulating will most likely continue until late on Wednesday morning.

If you’re wondering about a timeline, here’s a guide to help you plan.

Tuesday, 4pm to 10pm – snow flurries, no accumulation.

Tuesday, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. – Light to moderate snow

Wednesday 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. – light snow or snow flurries

Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Cloudy and cold, high in the middle to the upper 30s.

As I said, there won’t be much snow. North of I-70 it can dust up to a centimeter of snow and south of I-70 it can dust up to two centimeters of snow. Higher amounts are possible via South Kansas and especially Southwest Kansas.

West of Wichita, in the range of 4 to 7 inches of snow, there could be a swath of 8 to 11 inches of snow. This is the bullseye for this storm. Not in Kansas City, we’re getting a flick, essentially with just enough snow to make things look wintery for the middle of the week.

Last Friday’s snow put our thaw on ice, but a change of pattern this weekend should give us a warmer start to February. We could reach 60 by Sunday.

