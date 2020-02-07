Cardinals will probably “free David Johnson”

Matt Kartozian-USA Sport TODAY

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson entered the 2019 season as one of the top races of the NFL and ended the year on the bench. Despite the underwhelming season, the cardinals are not expected to cut outside of Johnson this season.

Josh Weinfuss, who covers the cardinals for ESPN, made a bold prediction that the cardinals would say goodbye to Johnson this season. Speculation immediately began that Arizona could cut off the 28-year-old who walked back. According to Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic, that just won’t happen.

Johnson opened the year as the Arizona summit declined, but lost the job in November after the team had taken over Kenyan Drake. While Drake made explosive games as a runner and receiver, Johnson averaged only 3.7 meters per carry and counted 715 total yards on 130 touches.

The cardinals want to bring Drake back this season and can make this possible with more than $ 50 million in cap space.

Johnson is still in the middle of the $ 39 million three-year extension that he signed with Arizona in 2018. As a result, he has a $ 14.25 million cap hit this season and the team is stuck with $ 16.2 million in dead money if they cut him.

Ultimately, Cardinals will hold Johnson for the 2020 season or make design choices to trick a team into entering into its contract. He is still a talented player and with the money he already owes, it is impossible to cut him.