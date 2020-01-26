Cardi B's political aspirations should be taken more seriously

Cardi B has proven to be much more than a fun social media personality or another reality star.

Born in the Bronx under the name of Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, Cardi B is an international mega-star. Rapper “Bodak Yellow” has accomplishments that far exceed his predecessors, including being the first rapper on the front page of Vogue magazine (with his one-year-old daughter, Kulture). From his record and award-winning albums to his successes in the fashion industry (because his stylist never fails), Cardi has become a household name. To quote his own words, “Cardi’s 15 short minutes lasted like hell for a long time”.

Cardi used his platform to express his political position, especially on Instagram. His animated speeches denouncing # 45 after the government shutdown in early 2019 was the first widely known example of the rapper speaking not only passionately but rationally about American politics.

In fact, the Queen is noisy and extremely vocal about her decisions and her position on major issues. She tweeted about her position on social security, supported Cynthia Nixon during her run for governor of New York and strongly supported her position against representation in the Super Bowl in support of Colin Kapernick’s peaceful protest. Time and time again, she has shown where her personal and political values ​​lie.

Therefore, Cardi’s tweets about running for Congress earlier this month shouldn’t have been a complete shock. Cardi tweeted on January 12: “I think I want to be a politician. I really like government even if I don’t agree with the government.” This was followed by: “I (feel) that if I go back to school and focus, I can be in Congress. I have too many ideas that make sense. I I just need a few years of school and I can shake the table. “

The next day (January 13), she continued to discuss her political aspirations with fans (and enemies) who responded with questions, some intrigued by her interests and some completely denouncing her desires. She responded to negative comments from the Conservatives and supported “friendly debates” with the opposition to discuss their differences. Cardi even answered questions about his potential gun control policy, promoting assessments and training for gun owners.

Cardi received support from Senator Bernie Sanders and her Bronx protected colleague from the Bronx, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (or, as she should be called, The Notorious AOC).

Last summer, the rapper tried to educate young voters on the platforms of presidential candidates. She spoke with The Bern to discuss current social issues and the future of America. Prior to this meeting, Cardi asked his supporters to submit questions to which they wanted to hear Senator Sanders respond; she chose the most popular, giving voters a closer and more personal understanding of Sanders’ platform and ideas. Then Sanders wrote in an Instagram post: “We had a great conversation about the future of America. And let me tell you: Cardi B is right. Together, we will involve millions of young people in the process political and transform this country. “

As a public figure, she already has the support of a large part of the millennial generation and of generation Z, whom many presidential candidates are trying to win. Thanks to her public image, her popularity on social networks and her access to many important figures in politics and entertainment, she has a good chance of winning more votes than one would initially imagine.

To run for Congress, Cardi B must be 25 years old, an American citizen and live in the state in which she seeks to be elected. Cardi B is definitely in the age range (currently 27) and, according to public records, is an American citizen currently living in Atlanta, Georgia.

Assuming Cardi takes the time to study constitutional law, as she promised, in a world of Kardashian lawyers and celebrity presidents, she has an extremely fair chance of winning a seat in Congress. From her many political tweets, her stories on Instagram, her love for government and her history and her meetings with political figures, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar could not only win, she could (I dare say) make a difference.

