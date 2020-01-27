Cardi B skipped the Grammy’s red carpet, but here’s her look

At every award ceremony that Cardi B should attend, we always expect it to completely close the red carpet. Last year, the Bronx-born had a Mugler ensemble that became one of Google’s most wanted fashion moments in 2019, and tonight the singer rediscovered the Europen brand.

Still, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper skipped the red carpet and broke our hearts, but that didn’t stop them from appearing in a striking look. Tonight at the 62nd Annual Awards Grammy Awards, Cardi wore a custom-made skin-colored Mugler mesh dress and literally dripped in diamonds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Cardi B attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The rapper wore 300 carat white diamonds, curated by Gismondi 1754 Jewelry. While there was no word on whether Cardi would show up, Cardi B and stylist Kollin Carter posted photos minutes before the Grammys left their appearance.

Cardi B and Offset were nominated for Best Rap Performace.

