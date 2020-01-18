Photo: Instagram / @ iamcardib

The men’s fashion week continues in Paris and, like every fashion fiasco, celebrities from the A list are presented in the front row – usually in threads that are presented on the catwalk. This week in Europe, presentations such as Heron Preston, Off-White and Louis Vuitton had a lively crowd that made their way into the fanfaveshows. A belated appearance at the Men’s Paris Fashion Week was our favorite couple, Cardi B and Offset. The married duo performed together in Europe to launch Offset’s first fashion label, Laundered Works Corp. to support. “A luxury design studio,” says the Instagram biography of the new brand.

According to Vogue, Offset presented its line in a “cave-like Gothic revival church in the heart of the 8th arrondissement of Paris”. The rapper worked with Cephus’ code designer Chaz A. Jordan to create the menswear line, which included neutral pieces, graphic t-shirts and snakeskin overalls. But what ultimately stole the show (every time) was Cardi B’s mysterious bastard. The “Bodak Yellow” star wore sheer Mah-Jing Wong overalls, an icy mask and a faux fur coat from Adrienne Landau.

The Bronx rapper, who still loved her incognito look, stepped out tonight in a skin-tight marine serre jumpsuit made of leather that literally dripped from head to toe. “See you later, Americans,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram. This is not the first time that Cardi B has met Paris with a face that does not show her face. The star recently made headlines when she was wearing solid color Richard Quinn outfits last November.

Bardi never disappoints.

Cardi B and Offset appear at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B and Offset appear at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend UGG 12X12 sneaker launch during AW20 Paris Fashion Week Men’s on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for UGG)

Cardi B and Offset appear at Paris Fashion Week

