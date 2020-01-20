Carcassonne is Dead, Long Live Carcassonne

Digital board game ports are great, but they can sometimes be confusing. As an inherently license-based activity (with one or two exceptions), it can create weird situations such as what happened with the digital modification of Carcassonne.

There are actually two different versions of Carcassonne that you can buy on the market now, one developed by The Coding Monkeys that is only available on iOS, and a slightly shinier version that was later developed by Asmodee Digital, which is only available on Steam and Android. That will change soon March 1, 2020.

The Coding Monkeys announced last weekend that their deal with Carcassonne’s license holder, Hans im Glück, is coming to an end and will not be renewed. Their version of the game will be removed from the App Store in March and you can no longer buy it. This is what you must remember:

If you already own the game and it is installed on your device, you can play it after March 1, 2020.

If you already have the game, but it is not yet installed, you should theoretically be able to download it, but this can sometimes be an inconsistent principle – it is best to put it on a device for safe storage.

TCM has said that they will run their servers for at least a year, so multiplayer will continue to work for a while. What happens next depends on whether the studio can afford to keep them running.

Even if they shut down the servers, as far as we know, the game didn’t have to connect to an online server to play, so solo / pass-and-play should still work.

iOS users don’t have to worry about losing access to Carcassonne forever – Asmodee Digital’s own port is finally coming to the Apple App Store in March. I can imagine that this is something they have wanted since they made their own version of the game a few years ago.

The Coding Monkey version of the game is highly rated and is an example for children of board game ports on mobile devices. The version of Asmodee is fine and is in 3D, which makes it more attractive visuals, but I should hardly say it was the “better” version. Yet it is probably better to have a single, uniform app for these things.

As a final goodbye, the Coding Monkeys have a sale of their version of the game plus everything else they’ve made so far, so make sure you check it out.

What do you think of this and the two versions of Carcassonne? Let us know in the comments!