Car manufacturers want to put China back into operation

A man wears a face mask as he bicycles past the Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square during a snowfall in Beijing on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The number of deaths due to a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday, while new cases occurred in a Japanese cruise ship in Hong Kong and elsewhere, showing the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention to contain it. (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

Automakers are considering whether to resume business in China to curb a virus outbreak while the impact is spreading to other companies.

The latest developments from Wednesday:

NISSAN MOTOR CO.: The Japanese automaker is considering reopening some factories in China on Monday, but operations in the provincial center of the virus outbreak will not resume until February 14th. Nissan has a factory and offices in Wuhan, the city where the first virus cases were reported in December.

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP.: The automaker announced that it will decide on further measures for its 12 decommissioned plants in China on Monday. Four of the factories are vehicle assembly plants, the rest produce parts.

WALT DISNEY CO.: The company claims fewer people stayed in Hong Kong, which was offset by growth in Shanghai before the Disney parks in both cities were closed due to the virus. The company said the impact of a two-month shutdown on operating income for the current quarter would be $ 175 million.

RALPH LAUREN CORP: The fashion brand claims to have temporarily closed about half of its 110 stores in mainland China. CEO Patrice Louvet said the company has diversified its supply network outside of China over the past two years due to the US-China wage war. “We need to see employees return to factories after the holidays,” Louvet said during a conference call on earnings. “We are working to be as agile as possible. ”

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS: The organizer of the largest trade fair for the mobile communications industry, which is due to take place in Barcelona this month, said he is taking additional precautions against the virus. The group announced plans to provide disinfectants, improve cleaning in high-traffic areas, and advise people who take care not to shake hands.

