Car fire ignites the structural fire in the Melrose Avenue auto repair shop

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) – On Friday afternoon, local first responders were dispatched to the site of a structural fire in a car dealership in Roanoke.

According to Fire Marshal David Guynn from Roanoke Fire-EMS, the crews were dropped off shortly before 1:15 p.m. at a structural fire at Sunnybrook Auto in block 5100 of Melrose Avenue NW. on Friday, February 7th.

Guynn says the first units on site saw a vehicle caught fire in one of the garages, but the fire was brought under control within fifteen minutes.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, two people were in Sunnybrook Auto at the time of the fire, but were able to flee safely and there were no reports of injuries.

The first deployment team consisted of three engines, two ladders, a medic truck, two battalion leaders, and an emergency medical officer, which is the Guynn standard for commercial structural fire.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a structural fire at Block 5100 on Melrose Avenue NW on Friday, February 7th. (Photo: Colleen Guerry / WFXR News)

Police temporarily blocked part of Melrose Avenue while firefighters and paramedics responded to the fire.

Roanoke Fire-EMS decided the cause of the fire as accidental.

