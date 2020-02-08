Car break-in suspects crash into restaurant in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDAL BEACH, Fla. – Three underage suspects were arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to break into cars in Hallandale Beach before crashing into a local restaurant.

According to police, officers responded to 437 Golden Isles Drive with regard to several men trying to break into parked vehicles.

Along the way, officers were warned that the suspects got into a white SUV and headed south.

Officers then saw that a white Lexus SUV left the area at high speed.

Police said the vehicle apparently lost control shortly thereafter and the Touch of Cuba restaurant on 117 East Hallandale Beach Blvd.

The company was fortunately closed and no injuries were reported.

Police said that three juvenile suspects have been detained and taken to the hospital for injuries that may have been sustained in the crash.

