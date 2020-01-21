Captain Planet loses composure and takes Ghanaian bloggers to cleaners

Captain Planet of the late 4 × 4 fame has gone down on some Ghanaian bloggers for always misreading people just to get a story for their site.

According to him, most bloggers have made blogging cheap.

The successful singer “Obi Agye Obi Girl” took some photos with Kelvin Boy and Blakk Cedi, former manager of Stonebowy after a recording session.

Captain Planet captioned the image; Blakk Cedi and another identified person, Isreal, as his agents.

This Captain Planet post made the headlines of several blogging sites while some bloggers have titled their headlines as “Captain Planet makes Blakk Cedi his agent”.

Reacting to these bloggers publications, Captain Planet reigns insults on these bloggers calling them “crazy”.

He explained that recruiting Kelvyn Boy for a song doesn’t mean he made Blakk Cedi, who currently manages singer Afrobeats as his agent.

He tweeted, “Some bloggers for ghana bi 3gyimi oo. Some of you make blogging so cheap for this country paa oo How to make a song with kelvyn boy made blakkcedi my agent. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ”