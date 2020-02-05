“Captain Marvel” Blu-Ray Review: A solid, uninspired entry in the Marvel catalog

It has become increasingly difficult to review Marvel films. During the glorious days of 2008, Iron Man could be seen and judged as a movie alone. However, over a decade later, the story has gotten a little more complicated. The Marvel Cinematic Universe now includes 23 films (and it is counted), and it is now practically impossible to see one of them only on its own terms.

With that in mind, Captain Marvel has done very little to stand out from the crowd. When it was released in early 2019, Anna Boden and Ryan stainThe entry into the MCU was a kind of balancing act for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame Brie LarsonCarol Danvers – the missing ingredient in the Avengers’ quest to defeat Thanos once and for all.

However, Captain Marvel lacks such ambition of greatness. It functions as an observable, amusing, sometimes inspiring, but rarely novel creation story for Danvers, in which the worn-out Marvel cocktail by A-List actors, simple humor, numerous fan services and hardly memorable set pieces is used to give the audience a good mood to keep. The risks are low, as are the payments.

The film’s plot is absurdly fast-paced and generally confused and moves at just the right pace to prevent the viewer’s eyebrows from running over some of its details. Captain Marvel follows Danvers as she tries to meet her mentor Yon-Rogg’s (played by Jude Law) and stop their planet’s ongoing war against the Skrull, a race familiar to Marvel fans.

What is planned as a routine mission for Yon-Rogg, Danvers and out-of-control corporate spirals, and Danvers lands on Earth, where she suddenly has the task of both recovering a light-speed engine and collecting elements of her fragmented memory. If all of this sounds a bit like a lot, it’s because it is.

Fortunately, the plot of the film is staffed by a large number of (over) qualified actors. Samuel L. Jackson renews his MCU role as Nick Fury, only this time with a significant degree of digital aging. While the animation isn’t perfect, it avoids many of the Polar Express lows found in another standout feature from 2019, The Irishman. The underestimated is also always included in the crew Ben Mendelsohn as a Skrull Agent and Annette Bening as several characters, both of which are too complicated and confusing to explain here.

A refreshing change to the Marvel formula is the quality of the battle scenes in Captain Marvel. While many of his peers have overpowering characters fighting waves of faceless drones, the violence in this film remains relatively narrow and choreographed. The finale is a little longer, but it ensures that all confrontations have at least some meaning and are generally accompanied by a satisfactory farewell.

The overall machine of the film, as is the case with so many Marvel films, still leaves something to be desired. Almost all of the humor is based either on Eyeroll references to the 1990s or on gags that are simple enough for the film’s youngest audience. The moral choices required by Danvers are oppressively simple, and in the sparse moments of feminine empowerment, the film feels more like bones thrown away to fans than meaningful triumphs. If you’ve ever seen an MCU movie, you won’t be surprised by Captain Marvel.

All of this leads me back to the beginning: miracle films are almost impossible to achieve. On the one hand, they are generally well drawn, competent, visually appealing and without major defects – in short, entertaining. On the other hand, they are completely unoriginal, uninteresting and often border on the insignificant. Captain Marvel, along with many of his colleagues, is more of a top-class amusement park than a real movie. Fun? Absolutely, but very little else.

The special Blu-ray functions are of particular importance for every MCU fan. In addition to deleted scenes and outtakes, short films on Danvers’ ‘Big Hero Moment’, the origin of Nick Fury and the design of the Kree and Skrull races are also offered here. Nothing groundbreaking, but interesting treat for those who have invested in the construction of the film.